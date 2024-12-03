Data-driven decisions in management of Carnival

Tribe crossing the stage at the Socadrome, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Carnival Tuesday. - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: As the shadow minister for tourism and culture, I am compelled to respond to a recent newspaper editorial highlighting the untapped potential of TT's Carnival.

While our Carnival is often lauded as "the greatest show on Earth," it is crucial to recognise that without accurate data and accountability, we risk undermining its future viability and economic impact.

The editorial rightly points out the importance of the revenue generated by Carnival. However, it fails to address a critical issue: the lack of comprehensive data on how much revenue is actually being generated and how it is being allocated. Without this information we cannot make informed decisions that would enhance the Carnival experience and maximise its economic benefits for our nation.

The absence of proper accountability raises concerns about the management of funds related to Carnival. We must ask ourselves: Where is the revenue from Carnival going? How is it being utilised to support the very artists, performers, and communities that contribute to its vibrancy?

The current government must prioritise transparency and establish clear metrics to assess the financial impact of Carnival.

Moreover, it is evident that the allure of Carnival is waning. The once-crowded stands in Port of Spain now show signs of emptiness, reflecting a decline in spectator engagement.

No industry can sustain itself without a robust audience, and it is alarming that the PNM government continues to mismanage this iconic event while failing to adapt to the changing landscape of tourism and entertainment.

We must not allow Carnival to become a shadow of its former self. It is imperative that we invest in research and data collection to understand visitor trends, economic contributions, and areas for improvement. By doing so we can better promote Carnival, attract more visitors, and ensure that this cultural treasure continues to thrive for generations to come.

I urge the government to prioritise data-driven decision-making in the management of Carnival. Let us work together to revitalise this essential aspect of our national identity and ensure that it remains a source of pride and economic prosperity for all Trinidadians and Tobagonians.

MICHELLE BENJAMIN

MP, Moruga/Tableland