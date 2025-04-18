Let us keep hope high this Easter

US President Donald Trump AP Photo - AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: The long Easter weekend is here and I know many people have made their plans to enjoy it to the max. I am, however, not forgetting the significance of Easter, which highlights Jesus’s death, burial, and, most important, his resurrection. His resurrection signified a new day and renewed hope in the lives of those who lived at the time, for many were not convinced that he would rise again.

Our country is at a crossroads with uncertainty all around created by the actions mainly of US President Donald Trump. Other countries are wondering what has happened in such a short time to place this dark cloud over their economies. It is labelled as a trade war.

Easter Sunday brought hope to many hundreds of years ago, so I encourage all this Easter not to lose hope, despite what we are seeing around us. Life at times can be full of uncertainties, fear, doubt, and anxiety, but the good news is that this can change in the twinkling of an eye.

I believe that the best gift we can give our country at this time is one of unity, although our general election is just nine days away. Elections will come and go, but we will still need to work together for the betterment of TT. This Easter, I call on our politicians to campaign hard but respect each other, for when April 29 comes, unless we understand the need to have all hands on deck, the going will be very rough.

The way forward in these turbulent times is to embrace others once they are willing, and to work together. Let us keep hope alive all across our country, believing that better days are ahead.

Do enjoy your Easter weekend.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail