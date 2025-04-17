Man killed at Piarco airport

Piarco International Airport, Piarco. FILE PHOTO/JEFF MAYERS -

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at the Piarco International Airport which left a man dead on April 17, mere days after the end of a three and a half month state of emergency in Trinidad and Tobago.

Sources said at just before 2.30 am, a man who has not yet been identified was walking toward a waiting black SUV at the airport, having just arrived on a flight.

As he got into the vehicle, gunmen ran up to it and opened fire. The man died at the scene while another man occupying the car ran to safety at the Customs and Excise Unit area.

Police said more than 30 spent shells were recovered from the scene, including 5.56 mm and 9mm shells.

The SoE ended on April 13, but murders have persisted.

On April 15, a 17-year-old boy identified as Ezekiel Ramdialsingh was shot dead in front his home in La Horquetta after attending a political event.

Speaking to Newsday on April 13, Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin said while police believe the threat that led to the calling of the SoE had been averted, police would continue to try to keep a firm grip on crime.

“If we give them the opportunity, the gangs will come back in full force. So we are continuing to be very diligent and vigilant in what we are doing. We are going to be even more meticulous in terms of our operations,” he said.