Man sentenced to hang for 2010 Marabella double murder

- File photo

A man from South Trinidad has been sentenced to hang for carrying out a bold daylight execution that claimed the life of a Marabella man and an innocent mother of four in 2010.

On April 16, a jury in the San Fernando High Court found Dane Shand guilty of the murders of Anton “Jim” Jones and Sandra Henry, a bystander from Cocoyea. Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas handed down the death sentences for the brutal killings, which took place on December 19, 2010.

At the time of the killing, eyewitnesses said Jones’ body caught on fire after he was shot multiple times using high-powered assault rifles. He was the target but Henry, 84, of Dallas Avenue, Cocoyea, who was walking with her sister to pay a bill, was also sprayed with bullets. After Jones fell, the gunmen pumped several more bullets into him, running off when his body caught on fire.

A worker at a nearby mall had to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. Jones’ head and face were blown to pieces which splattered all over a car and the ground.

There were 22 witnesses at the trial and Shand did not testify at the trial nor did he call any witness in his defence.

State attorneys Kimberly Gunness and Tricia Samuel prosecuted while Sophia Chote, SC, represented Shand.