Honour Loquanwith pan event

Mark Loquan - Anisto Alves

THE EDITOR: What could be a more fitting tribute to Mark Loquan than a steelband music event dedicated in his memory.

In addition to his sterling contribution to the development of the energy sector, Loquan was a steelpan music composer par excellence and song writer spanning 25 years, with his compositions performed by many steelbands at Panorama and globally.

I would like to suggest a steelband competition, possibly a collaborative effort between the energy sector and Pan Trinbago.

This could take the form of a one-off steelpan music competition titled Play Your Own.

Participants would be required to select and perform a composition from Loquan’s playbook or any other composers who are dedicated to this concept. There are many memorable works to choose from.

His passing is a significant loss for the steelpan fraternity. May he rest in peace.

LANCELOT M SARJEANT

via e-mail