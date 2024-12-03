Chaos at COTT: Elections postponed after threats of violence

THE Copyright Music Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (COTT) says elections for a new executive board have been postponed until further notice after threats of violence were made at its AGM.

A total of 23 people were set to vie for ten spots as writers, producers, publishers and performers on November 28.

The election was the last thing on the agenda at its 34th AGM, which began at 5 pm at the National Library in Port of Spain.

But in a press release dated November 30, COTT said the chairman of the meeting opted to adjourn it “after COTT's CEO requested to leave the meeting out of an abundance of caution and with the utmost concern for the safety and well-being of members and employees present.

“Throughout the meeting, directors and staff members were subjected to threats of violence and disruptions by several members in attendance.”

It said the AGM followed the organisation’s by-laws.

“During the meeting, several members expressed their disagreement with the COTT board of directors guidelines that had been circulated to all members on November 6, 2024 – 21 days prior to the AGM.

“The recent events have raised significant concerns about the potential for disruptions and threats of violence at the continuation of the 34th AGM, and as such, the organisation will be taking proactive measures to mitigate the risk of future occurrences of this nature.”

It added that COTT “remains dedicated” to hosting a just and transparent AGM and election, and will announce the new election date "at the earliest possible convenience."

A senior official told Newsday the incident was not reported to the police.

One person who was present and who preferred not to be named told Newsday they left when things "began going (heating) up.

"When (nominee named) went up to speak, this specific group of people started to cuss stink and get on and make noise.

"'They were saying, 'Go outside,' and 'We don't want you here.'"

One of the nominees, John Arnold, took to Facebook on December 2 to make a plea to "restore the soul of COTT."

He said as a longstanding member and because of the passion he has for the industry, the events at the AGM were "troubling.

"For those of us who have seen COTT evolve, it’s not just a regulatory body – it’s a vital part of the musical ecosystem in our country."

He alleged blatant corruption within the organisation.

“This was nothing short of treasonous. COTT, the body entrusted with protecting the interests of musicians, composers, and producers, was being undermined from within."

He said the meeting was “pure bedlam.

“(It) devolved into chaos, forcing an adjournment so that an independent body could oversee a proper electoral process in accordance with COTT’s constitutional by-laws.

“The level of hostility in that room was disturbing – members were threatened, shouted at, and viciously cursed...”

He urged COTT's 4,000-plus members to attend the elections once the new date is announced.

“It is your call to action. It’s time to rescue COTT from the brink of collapse and return it to its rightful place as a beacon of corporate governance, financial transparency, and dedication to the needs of artists. The future of our music industry depends on it. We cannot afford to stand by as a small, disruptive faction threatens to dismantle everything we’ve built.

“The integrity of COTT – and the future of copyright management in TT – is in your hands. Stand up. Speak out. Restore the soul of COTT.”