PM returns from Barbados for PNM screenings

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Prime Minister has returned from Barbados.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on December 1 announced Dr Rowley's return.

On the same day, an earlier statement from the OPM said Rowley and other Caricom leaders discussed issues of security, economic and climate goals with members of the delegation which was led by US Democratic Leader in the House of Representatives, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries.

Rowley, who is also PNM political leader, was expected to chair the party's screening committee when it met at Balisier House, Port of Spain on December 2 to continue screening nominees to be chosen as PNM candidates in the next election.

Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds confirmed last week he had withdrawn his nomination to seek re-election. Hinds, who is also National Security Minister, said he will continue to serve his constituency in his remaining time as an MP.

He has given no details behind the reasons for his retirement from electoral politics.

With Hinds' withdrawal, attorney Kareem Marcelle and Dr Kadelle Jessamy are the other Laventille West nominees.

The PNM's screening committee, chaired by Rowley, has the option of picking either of them as the candidate or rejecting their nominations and calling for new ones.

At a post-Cabinet news conference at Whitehall on November 28, Rowley spoke about Hinds withdrawing his nomination.

He said Hinds had been a loyal servant of the party and hinted of a future role for him outside electoral politics.

Rowley raised questions about his own political future during the budget debate in the House of Representatives, when he hinted the debate could be his last.

After the PNM won the August 2020 election, Rowley first hinted at retiring from electoral politics.

He has made no formal announcement about his political future to date.

In an interview on November 30, UWI political scientist Dr Bishnu Ragoonath was uncertain whether Rowley will seek re-election as Diego Martin West MP, which he has represented since January 1992.

Ragoonath expected Stuart Young and Keith Scotland to stand for re-election in Port of Spain North/St Ann's West and Port of Spain South respectively.

He hinted that Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne could seek to become the candidate for Diego Martin Central, which he represented as MP from November 2007-June 2015.

Symon de Nobriga is the incumbent there.

Ragoonath also said the PNM may hold its hand on announcing its candidates for Tobago East and Tobago West, depending on who the Farley Augustine-led Tobago People's Party (TPP) chooses as its candidates for those constituencies.

Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis are the incumbent PNM MPs for those constituencies.

Still to be screened:

The PNM was due to turn its attention on December 2 to screening nominees for: Toco/Sangre Grande, Arima, Lopinot/Bon Air West, Tunapuna, La Horquetta/Talparo, Arouca/Maloney, D'Abadie/O'Meara, St Joseph, St Ann’s East, Laventille East/Morvant, Laventille West, San Fernando West, San Fernando East, La Brea and Point Fortin.

The party will then focus on the remaining seats: Diego Martin West, Diego Martin North/East, Diego Martin Central, Port of Spain North/ St Ann's West, Port of Spain South, Tobago East and Tobago West.

Seeking to return as MPs:

Some incumbent PNM MPs have signalled their intentions to seek nomination for their current seats. They are:

Roger Monroe: Toco/Sangre Grande

Marvin Gonzales: Lopinot/Bon Air West

Camille Robinson-Regis: Arouca/Maloney

Lisa Morris-Julian: D'Abadie/O'Meara

Faris Al-Rawi: San Fernando West

Brian Manning: San Fernando East

Stephen McClashie: La Brea

Kennedy Richards Jnr: Point Fortin

Prospective candidates:

To date, the party has selected 15:

Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim: Barataria/San Juan

Richie Sookhai: Chaguanas East)

Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal: St Augustine

Leena Rampersad: Caroni East

Mukesh Ramsingh: Pointe-a-Pierre

Kheron Khan: Fyzabad

Anil Ramjit: Tabaquite

Roshan Ramcharan: Couva South

Brent Mara: Couva North

Winston Mahabir: Chaguanas West

Adam Hosein: Caroni Central

Beatrice Bridglal: Mayaro

Natasha Mohammed: Siparia

Rocklyn Mohammed: Princes Town

Lisa Atwater: Moruga/Tableland