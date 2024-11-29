Scarborough, Plesantville resume promotion quest in SSFL

A Speyside High player, left, is marked by a Scarborough Secondary rival in the SSFL Tobago Intercol semis on November 12 at Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet. - Visual Styles

Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division hopefuls Scarborough Secondary and Pleasantville Secondary (both one point) will continue their quest for promotion on November 29 when they meet in their boys' Big 5 playoff match at Shaw Park in Tobago from 3 pm.

With the top three teams in the Big 5 being promoted to the 2025 premier division season, both teams will be eager to land their first wins in the playoffs.

Central zone championship division winners Carapichaima East Secondary (five points) currently head the table due to a superior goal difference, with Trinity College (Moka) and Hillview College also on five points. The east zone championship division winners Hillview have exhausted all their games in the Big 5 campaign, though, and will now wait anxiously to see if their tally will earn them promotion.

After the meeting at Shaw Park, Pleasantville will have a remaining fixture against Trinity College, with Scarborough scheduled to make a visit to Carapichaima.

SSFL boys' championship division Big 5 playoffs

Teams*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Carapichaima East*3*1*2*0*4*2*2*5

Trinity Moka*3*1*2*0*3*2*1*5

Hillview College*4*1*2*1*4*4*0*5

Scarborough Secondary*2*0*1*1*2*3*-1*1

Pleasantville Secondary*2*0*1*1*0*2*-2*1