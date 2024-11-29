San Fernando honours 14 for their service

Councillor John "Macamillian" Ali Bocas presents singer, accomplished musician and organist Michelle Dowrich with her award. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

A former San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) employee, who became the first female president of a trade union representing city workers, Ermine De Bique-Meade and singer Michelle Dowrich were honoured by the SFCC on City Day, November 18.

San Fernando marked 36 years since it attained city status on November 18, 1988, with its annual civic reception and awards function at the City Auditorium, Harris Promenade. At the ceremony, 14 men and women, who have contributed to the development of San Fernando in their respective spheres, were honoured.

Among the recipients was 14-year-old artist Daniel Rajkumar, for demonstrating commitment to cultural expression, making a significant impact in the local art community with his creativity.

He won his first national art competition at seven, and his pieces which are reflective of culture and the environment have been exhibited at the Rotunda Gallery at the Red House, Port of Spain; the Anchorage, Chaguaramas; and C3 Mall, Corinth Road, San Fernando.

De Bique-Meade was among five long-serving employees of the SFCC who were recognised by their employer.

The others were Roopnarine Heerawan, who retired in May 2024 after 47 years in the sanitation department; Vishnu Rampersad who also retired from the Environmental Control Division after 44 years; auditor I Lorna Jugmohan who is set to retire at the end of November after 37 years; and Ramchan Harripaul who retired in June after 35 years in the accounts, audit and assessment departments.

De Bique-Meade’s career began in 1983 as a checker, but her eagerness to learn and aspire led her up the rungs of several departments.

As a shop steward with the Contractors and General Workers Trade Union (CGTWTU) she broke the glass ceiling, becoming the first woman to be the union’s general secretary, being seconded to the union in this sphere, and her ultimate election as first female president general and first corporation employee to achieve this status.

She retired from the SFCC in April 2024 after 42 years.

Selwyn “Bunny” Persad was recognised for his business acumen and comprehensive knowledge in the motor-sport sector.

In education, businessman Keith Khan, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s leading bookstores owners, was recognised for his philanthropy in aiding the underprivileged, changing lives and providing opportunities for those who might have otherwise gone without.

Educator and community leader Major Joseph Bridgewater was lauded not only for his teaching, which began in 1975, but his dedication to drama, sports, extensive work in the theatre, his role in disaster management and service in the TT Cadet Force.

The mezzo-soprano voice of Michelle Dowrich is unmistakable and powerful and for years has been entertaining audiences, including the late South African Anglican bishop Desmond Tutu and King Charles III.

An accomplished musician and organist at the St Paul’s Anglican Church, Dowrich was honoured in the sphere of education. She is a former teacher at St Joseph’s Convent, who introduced CSEC music to its curriculum in 2005, and curriculum officer with the Ministry of Education specialising in visual and performing arts.

Businessman Kenneth Prescott was recognised for the dedication of his time, skills and finances wherever they are required.

Ann Lima, whose career spans 50 years as a state-registered nurse in England, Scotland and Wales and at the San Fernando General Hospital, was also awarded, alongside Nicole Commissiong, an advocate for social change and education, promoting and financing films that illuminate the contributions of African Americans in the US.

San Fernando mayor Robert Parris said the council selected the recipients, who were all deserving of the honour bestowed on them.

CEO Heather Crawford said the recipients were part of what made San Fernando special.