Moonilal: Hinds’ departure is end of many errors, not an era

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal. - File photo

DR Roodal Moonilal led colleagues in saying good riddance to the National Security Minister on November 28.

At the United National Congress (UNC) Pavement Report in Claxton Bay that night, Moonilal said normally when a person is leaving a job or an organisation, friends and colleagues usually refer to this as “the end of an era.”

But, he said, “In Hinds’ case, it is the end of many errors. He presided over the highest murder rate in the history of Trinidad and Tobago. He is the most incompetent minister to ever collect a government paycheque.”

He said the announcement of Fitzgerald Hinds’ departure as PNM Laventille West MP after nine years was “shockingly expected and alarmingly anticipated.”

He said it was long overdue, and even before the Prime Minister announced, at a post-Cabinet media briefing that day, that Hinds was not running again to become the Laventille West candidate, "some Marcelle or Kareem or somebody had taken his wicket already.”

>

Young attorney Marcelle Kareen has the support of the constituency as Hinds’ successor.

Nominees for the constituency will face the screening committee on December 2 at the party headquarters, Balisier House in Port of Spain. The committee is headed by Dr Keith Rowley in his capacity as political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM).

Hinds and Moonilal have had many run-ins in the Parliament over the years. Two incidents stand out, in which Moonilal was hauled before the Privileges Committee for telling Hinds in 2015, “Hush your stink mouth,” and in 2019, “Da' is why snake have lead for you.”

Moonilal’s colleague Khadijah Ameen, St Augustine MP, explained from the Claxton Bay platform the first incident had to do with her colleague coming to the defence of their political leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

She recalled Hinds making “nasty and stink” remarks about Persad-Bissessar and Moonilal, who was sitting close to Persad-Bissessar, came to her defence as a woman and as his political leader.

“He told Hinds to shut his stink mouth, and this was picked up because the leader’s mike was on.

"He has not changed and for years we have been telling the PNM Hinds has to go. He is a total failure.”

Hinds was previously MP for Laventille-East Morvant from 1995-2007 and was later an opposition senator.

>

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath, who also spoke at the meeting, said UNC men would not stand for disrespect of their women.

He said the country must never be allowed to forget the nasty comments Hinds and acting Prime Minister Stuart Young had made about their leader, a woman, in Parliament.

He said he was happy to see the back of Hinds.

On the occasion in 2019, after some of Hinds's constituents kicked floodwater over him as he visited an area in Beetham Gardens, Moonilal made comments in Parliament that were deemed threatening and considered a breach of privilege.

Moonilal apologised on both occasions, but on Thursday night again referred to the incident.

“Rowley announced that he is not running back (as a candidate for Laventille West). We knew that he could not run back. He could only run forward when they kicking water on him."

Hinds has been National Security Minister since 2021.

On his performance in this portfolio, Moonilal said, “Hinds has presided over this situation where you are scared even in your own home. He and the Government have presided over the collapse of the police service in this country. Now you don’t know who is police and who is thief."