Man arrested in San Fernando driving stolen SUV

THE man seen on CCTV footage stealing a woman's SUV outside a restaurant in Barrackpore on November 27 has been arrested.

San Fernando CID officers on patrol along Coffee Street on November 28 spotted an SUV with three occupants matching the description of the stolen vehicle.

When they tried to stop the SUV, the driver drove faster.

After a short chase, the police intercepted the SUV on Jones Street, off Royal Road, San Fernando. Two of the occupants got out and ran off, but the driver was arrested.

On further inspection, police discovered the SUV had a fake number plate.

The robbery took place outside Kam Long Chinese Restaurant on Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore on November 27.

The victim was about to get into the driver's seat when a man ran up and accosted her and she fell.

The female front passenger also fell as she tried to get out before the man drove off.

CCTV footage shows the car thief smoking a cigarette and fidgeting with a bag as the victim walked to her car.

Barrackpore police were alerted and responded, but their search was unsuccessful.

Investigations are ongoing.