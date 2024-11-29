Garden sanctuary awaits at Rum Brunch

On December 1, Rum Brunch 2024 will transform the picturesque Garden Sanctuary in Macoya into an elegant haven of flavour, music, and charm.

Hosted by the creators of RumSicles, the innovative frozen alcoholic treat, this year’s event takes inspiration from the lush flora and fauna of Trinidad and Tobago, said a media release.

Guests will enjoy a curated selection of light bites and signature cocktails in a tranquil garden setting from 2 pm-10 pm.

Event creator Calika Grayson said Rum Brunch has become more than just an event – it’s a celebration of the islands’ culinary creativity and cultural richness.

“Rum Brunch is a unique space where we showcase what makes Trinidad and Tobago extraordinary.”

“This year’s garden sanctuary theme allows us to immerse guests in the beauty of nature while indulging in exciting foods like pizza wingz, waffle dogs, and waffle wings – all with a twist of alcohol infusion.”

The menu offers a playful blend of inventive dishes and premium rums and cocktails, with most items infused with alcohol to add a creative, indulgent twist, the release said.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind experience for foodies, rum lovers, and anyone seeking great vibes,” Grayson added.

Guests can also enjoy live performances from some of the islands’ top artistes.

For Grayson, the event goes beyond food and music – it’s about creating something memorable.

“It’s not just about the food or the music – it’s about creating memories,” she said. “From the bold, creative dishes to the serenity of our garden retreat, we’re crafting an unforgettable journey that captures the essence of who we are as Trinbagonians.”

Tickets for Rum Brunch 2024 are available online at islandetickets.com/event/rumbrunch and at Bang Bang, Phats International, and Castro’s in Arima.