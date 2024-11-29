Defence Force sign ex-national youth player Christian Bailey

Defence Force coach Densill Theobald, left, and new signing Christian Bailey. - Photo courtesy Defence Force's Instagram account

TRINIDAD and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) powerhouse Defence Force have added more depth ahead of the 2024/25 TTPFL season which kicks off on December 6 with the signings of former national Under-20 flanker Christian Bailey and former 1976 FC Phoenix forward Jabari Alexander.

The signings were announced via social media posts from Defence Force on November 28.

Bailey, 20, represented TT at the 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Men's Championships alongside Soca Warriors attackers such as Real Gill and Nathaniel James.

"Defence Force FC fans, we're excited to introduce Christian Bailey, a talented young right back/right winger," Defence Force's social media post read.

"Despite his youth, Christian brings a wealth of experience at the youth level, having developed his skills through a variety of competition settings. Known for his pace, defensive aggression and his ability to contribute in attack, he's a dynamic player who will strengthen our backline as he brings us the modern-day wing-back attributes."

Bailey is no stranger to the TTPFL, having turned out for a youthful W Connection outfit in the inaugural season in 2023.

At school level, Bailey had his fair share of success with north zone team Fatima College, as he lifted the national Intercol title in 2022, to go along with the team's Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division crown in 2023.

Alexander, 19, is expected to bring his "raw talent and tons of potential" to the Defence Force ranks.

Winners of the TTPFL double in 2023, to go along with last season's First Citizens Knockout Cup, Defence Force have made some meaningful signings since announcing former Soca Warriors captain Densill Theobald as their new coach in October.

The Army/Coast Guard combination raised eyebrows with the signing of veteran TT playmaker Kevin Molino in October, and they also added the services of former 1976 FC Phoenix playmaker Adriel George earlier this month.

Defence Force have also re-signed the pair of right back Isaiah Garcia and midfielder Kaihim Thomas.

Defence Force finished third in the TTPFL last season, and they will kick off this season's proceedings from 5 pm on December 6 when they meet their rivals Miscellaneous Police FC at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground in the first game of a double-header. Police finished second behind AC PoS in the TTPFL last season.