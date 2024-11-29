Auditions start for Young King, National Calypso Queen competitions

Mical Teja is the reignig 2024 Young King with his hit song DNA. - Angelo Marcelle

The National Action Cultural Committee and the National Women’s Action Committee have announce the dates and venues for the 2025 Young King and National Calypso Queen Competitions. Registration begins December 2 at 40 Duke Street, Port of Spain.

Audition dates:

January 4: Signal Hill Secondary School, Tobago – 1.30 pm-5 pm.

January 5: Creative Arts Centre, San Fernando – 1 pm-5 pm.

January 11: Exodus Pan Theatre, St Augustine – 1 pm-5 pm

January 12: UTT John Donaldson Campus, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain – 11 am-5 pm.

For

further info call 270-4111 or e-mail NACCcommunications @ gmail.com.