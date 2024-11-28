Rowley accepts $87,000 salary

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks at parliament in the Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on September 20. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Prime Minister has accepted the salary increase proposed by the Salaries Review Commission (SRC) for the Office of the Prime Minister.

The increase will see his salary increase from around $59,000 to $87,000.

Speaking to the media during the post-Cabinet media briefing on November 28, Dr Rowley said, “I have accepted the work that they (the SRC) have done.

“The recommendations have come after work that I believe has been good work and I am prepared to accept their work. As far as I’m concerned that is the end of the story.”

When asked if he thought the salary was fair he said, “Whether it is fair or not is not the point. Those who were given the assignment to do it, they have done it, these are the recommendations and I accept it without more on this occasion.”

>