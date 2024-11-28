Little mas in masquerade anymore

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I must comment on what has become a growing trend in our Carnival bands.

Very few bandleaders try to keep the tradition of portraying something historical, or futuristic for that matter, with an eye on the Band of the Year title. Some do not even compete for the title and their masqueraders are happy with that.

Instead, it seems that it’s all about wings, feathers, all-inclusive bars, and crossing the Queen's Park Savannah stage. That apparently is what the revellers want. And some bands don’t even go to the Savannah.

There’s very little mas in the masquerade anymore.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook