Anderson Phillip re-signs with Lancashire for 2025 County Championship

Windies fast bowler Anderson Phillip, right, is congratulated by his Lancashire teammate George Bell (left) during an English County Championship Division one match in the 2024 season. - File photo courtesy Lancashire Cricket

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force and West Indies pacer Anderson Phillip has re-signed with Lancashire for the 2025 English County Championship season after impressing in a brief stint at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Lancashire announced Phillip's re-signing on November 28, with the right-arm seamer expected to be available for Lancashire's first 11 games of the upcoming season in Division Two. A Lancashire release said Phillip will be with the club until the end of July.

"The 28-year-old will make his return to Emirates Old Trafford after impressing during the final three matches of last season's County Championship, taking 15 wickets at an average of 23," the Lancashire release said.

Phillip, who has seven Windies appearances to his name, is currently a member of the 15-man squad that was chosen for the two-match Test series versus Bangladesh.

"I really enjoyed my spell with Lancashire at the end of last season and I'm excited by the opportunity to return for the 205 season to spend a longer period of time at Emirates Old Trafford," Phillip told Lancashire media.

"The standard of First-Class cricket in England is high and as close as you can get to playing Test cricket, so I'm looking forward to being back next summer and continuing to test myself in those conditions as well as learning and improving my game."

Phillip took nine wickets in Lancashire's last match of the 2024 campaign in September, but his feat couldn't prevent the team from being relegated to Division Two.

Phillip is prepared to do his talking with the ball once more.

"Helping Lancashire return to division one at the first time of asking is my number one priority for next season," he said.

"Hopefully, I can put in the performances with the ball which can help the team achieve that."

The 2025 County Championship season will commence next April.