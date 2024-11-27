Kamla, the wannabe Trinidad and Tobago Trump

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln holder

THE EDITOR: The Opposition Leader’s statements regarding mass deportation of Venezuelan migrants reflect not only a dangerous populist rhetoric, but also a pattern of reactive, opportunistic leadership.

By framing an entire group of migrants as the root cause of societal issues, Kamla Persad-Bissessar mirrors the divisive tactics of Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric, which similarly demonised immigrants without presenting actionable solutions.

This approach, while politically expedient, underscores a leadership style that prioritises fearmongering over effective policymaking. Perhaps inspired that a 70-something-year-old can be successful at the polls, the Opposition Leader has started to ape Trumpian tactics, but Persad-Bissessar is no Trump.

Such rhetoric risks international condemnation, erodes social cohesion and diminishes TT's longstanding reputation as a welcoming nation. Moreover, it signals a lack of substantive policy expertise or vision on managing migration effectively. This is emblematic of a broader trend in the Opposition Leader's leadership: substituting inflammatory language for comprehensive strategies.

The opposition's reliance on sensationalism rather than solutions demonstrates a failure to address the nuanced realities of migration, crime, and economic development. Leadership requires fostering unity, not sowing discord for short-term political gains.

These statements are a stark reminder of why the country needs thoughtful and constructive approaches to its challenges, not naked populism wrapped in empty promises.

DR DEVANT MAHARAJ

via e-mail