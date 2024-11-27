3 receive national award medals at President's House

Russell Martineau, SC, stands with President Christine Carla Kangaloo after receiving the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) at a ceremony at the President's House, St Ann's, Port of Spain on November 26. Martineau is one of three awardees who were unable to attend the National Awards ceremony on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

ATTORNEY Russell Martineau, SC, received this country's highest award, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) on November 26 from President Christine Kangaloo during a brief ceremony at President's House.

Two other people, Nazir Khan, Chaconia Medal Silver awardee, and Stephanie Lewis, Public Service Medal of Merit awardee, also accepted their awards.

The three were unable to attend the national awards ceremony on September 24 (Republic Day), according to an invitation from President's House on November 26.

In its Republic Day list, President's House said Martineau was admitted to practise law as a barrister in TT in 1972.

In 1981, he was appointed senator and attorney general until 1986. In 1993 he became Senior Counsel, and was president of the Law Association for four years.

Martineau, the release said, has served as a director of many companies, such as BWIA, First Citizens Bank, Republic Bank and Republic Financial Holdings Ltd.

He is a long-standing director of the Pointe-a-Pierre Wild Fowl Trust, and has been a member of the Queen's Park Cricket Club for many years.

Khan had pioneering roles in the leadership of a multinational company, transformative change in WASA, skill development in NESC and in his commitment to environmental and sustainable polices at the Environmental Management Authority.

Lewis was appointed chief personnel officer on December 15, 2008 and served in that position until she retired in December 2016.

Some of Lewis’ achievements at that department occurred during the fiscal year 2012/2013, a period of significant economic and fiscal challenges for TT, the release said.

Mark Loquan and Prof Patrick Hosein were also awarded the ORTT at this year's ceremony.