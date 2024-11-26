Windies close in on Test win vs Bangladesh

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach. - (CWI Media)

WEST INDIES are three wickets away from claiming victory in the first of two Tests versus Bangladesh after an entertaining day four saw 17 wickets tumbling at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on November 25.

After bowling out the Windies for a paltry score of 152 in their second innings, Bangladesh were in dire straits at the end of the day's play after being set a target of 334 – sliding to 109 for seven at stumps. Right-arm seamer Taskin Ahmed gave Bangladesh hope with a career-best return of six for 64 as he accounted for Mikyle Louis (eight), Keacy Carty (three), Kavem Hodge and first-innings centurion Justin Greaves (two) to break the back of West Indies' batting order.

However, the Bangladeshi batsmen didn't have much joy themselves, as the four-prong Windies pace attack made frequent inroads in the final session.

"We wanted some more runs with the bat. But as a bowling group – a highly skilful bowling group – I think the communication was good," veteran seamer Kemar Roach told Cricket West Indies media at the end of day four. Roach led the charge from the West Indies attack as he ended the day with figures of three for 20, with Jayden Seales grabbing three for 31.

"To come back this evening and the way we bowled. It was fantastic. I wanna praise the bowling group...the enjoyment we have."

Roach got the ball rolling as he had opener Zakir Hasan (duck) chopping onto his stumps five balls into the innings, before Seales dismissed Mahmudul Hasan Joy (six) just three overs later.

The 36-year-old persisted with a nagging line and length outside the off-stump, and he got his second wicket when Shahadat Hossain (four) edged through to wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva. In his next over, Roach took a brilliant one-handed catch in his follow-through to dismiss Mominul Haque (11) as the visitors slid to 23 for four.

"We just wanted to make it as tough for them as possible. (We wanted to) control the run rate, hit our areas and challenge the batsmen. That was the simple plan and I think we did that exceptionally well," Roach said. "I'm very happy how the guys bowled – the energy they put on the ball."

Litton Das (22 off 18 balls) decided attack was the best form of defence, but his stay was cut short when he swung a brisk bouncer from Shamar Joseph (one for 22) into the hands of Alzarri Joseph at backward square leg to leave Bangladesh precariously placed on 59 for five. For Shamar, it was a frustrating six-over spell, as four catches were spilled off his bowling in a probing burst, with Da Silva, Louis and Seales all guilty of dropping chances.

Roach said the dropped chances were discussed by the team, but he's pleased with the chances the Windies are creating.

The visitors had a period of respite as captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (45 off 46) and Jaker Ali (15 not out) put on 43 for the sixth wicket. However, their partnership was ended when Da Silva made amends for his earlier drop as he took a splendid one-handed catch away to his right to dismiss Mehidy and give Seales a second wicket.

In his next over, Seales needed no assistance as he clean-bowled Taijul Islam (four) with an in-swinger. With the Windies smelling blood, play was called for the day around 5.20 pm because of bad light.

"(The other pacers) are keeping me young. I'm really enjoying the time with the guys.

"These guys have a lot of wickets in them and I just want to be a part of it until my days are over."

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh seemed to catch the Windies by surprise as they declared on their overnight score of 269 for nine. The visitors trailed the regional team by 181 runs at that stage. Alick Athanaze's 42 aside, the Windies batsmen offered little resistance in their second innings as Taskin bowled his way to a first five-wicket haul in Tests.

Thanks to Roach and Seales' excellence, the Men in Maroon quickly wrested back control. And with Bangladesh 225 runs adrift of the target, the Windies will be expected to wrap up a victory on day five.

SCOREBOARD

WEST INDIES 1st innings 450-9 dec

BANGLADESH 1st innings 269-9 dec

WEST INDIES 2nd innings

*Kraigg Brathwaite c Joy b S Islam*23

Mikyle Louis c +Litton b Ahmed*8

Keacy Carty c Joy b Ahmed*3

Kavem Hodge c +Litton b Ahmed*15

Alick Athanaze lbw b Miraz*42

Justin Greaves b Ahmed*2

+Joshua DaSilva c Murad b T Islam*22

Alzarri Joseph c Ali b Miraz*17

Kemar Roach c Miraz b Ahmed*12

Shamar Joseph b Ahmed*4

Jayden Seales not out*1

Extras (b1, lb2)*3

TOTAL (all out; 46.1 overs)*152

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-35, 3-39, 4-89, 5-93, 6-95, 7-124, 8-144, 9-151, 10-152.

Bowling: Ahmed 14.1-1-64-6, Mahmud 6-2-20-0, S Islam 7-4-9-1, Miraz 14-3-31-2, T Islam 5-1-25-1.

BANGLADESH 2nd innings

Mahmudul Hasan Joy c Greaves b Seales*6

Zakir Hasan b Roach*0

Mominul Haque c&b Roach*11

Shahadat Hossain c+DaSilva b Roach*4

+Litton Das c A Joseph b S Joseph*22

*Mehidy Hasan Miraz c +DaSilva b Seales*45

Jaker Ali not out*15

Taijul Islam b Seales*4

Hasan Mahmud not out*0

Extras (nb1, w1)*2

TOTAL (seven wickets; 31 overs)*109

Yet to bat: Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-7, 3-20, 4-23, 5-59, 6-102, 7-108.

Bowling: Roach 8-1-20-3, Seales 9-3-31-3, S Joseph 6-1-22-1, A Joseph 5-0-24-0, Greaves 3-1-12-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Nitin Menon.

TV Umpire: Asif Yaqoob.

Reserve Umpire: Deighton Butler.

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe.