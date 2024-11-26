Prison officer dies in Freeport accident

Car accident. - File photo

A prison officer died in an early-morning accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, Freeport, on November 26.

He has been identified as R Ali, with the rank of Prisoner Officer II.

Details are still sketchy, but preliminary reports indicate that Ali was driving his Mitsubishi Lancer when it crashed into a truck that was parked on the southbound lane of the highway, near T&TEC. The truck had a road sign attached to it.

Ali is believed to have died on impact. Fire officers who responded had to use the jaws of life to free Ali from the mangled wreck.

The story will be updated as information comes to hand.

>