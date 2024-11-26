Kemar Roach after Bangladesh Test win: Give us faster pitches

From L-R: West Indies players Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves. - CWI Media

THE West Indies bowlers needed just 40 minutes on the fifth and final day's play to wrap up a 201-run win versus Bangladesh in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on November 26, after bowling out the visitors for just 132 in their second innings.

On day four, a brilliant showing from Taskin Ahmed (six for 64) dragged Bangladesh back into the game as the West Indies were bowled out for 152 in their second innings, after posting a mammoth 450 in the first.

Set 334 for victory, the visitors were in dire straits at the end of day four, as regular strikes by Kemar Roach (three for 20) and Jayden Seales (three for 45) saw them crawl to an overnight score of 109 for seven.

After leading the West Indies attack with three wickets in the first innings, an aggressive Alzarri Joseph (two for 32) dealt with the Bangladeshi tail on day five.

First, Joseph had Hasan Mahmud caught behind for a duck in the second over of the day, before trapping Jaker Ali (31) lbw, as Bangladesh slipped to 129 for nine four overs later.

With his very next ball, Joseph delivered a sickening blow to the back of last man Shoriful Islam, who tried to evade a sharp bouncer. Shoriful survived one more over before he was retired out as the West Indies secured the emphatic win.

It was the regional team's seventh straight Test win against Bangladesh in the Caribbean.

Roach, the elder statesman at 36 in a four-pronged West Indies pace attack, led the call for more seamer-friendly conditions in the region.

"Of course, we can play four and five pacers, but it starts with the pitches. I think we still have a pitch crisis in the Caribbean," Roach said, when asked about the possibility of the West Indies' use of four recognised seamers in future Tests.

"I think we need to have a big meeting with the people in charge. And I think once you get those bowlers on greener, harder and bouncier pitches, we all know what's going to happen. We will challenge batsmen more often than not. It's a discussion which needs to be had."

It was the first time the quartet of Alzarri, Roach, Seales and Shamar Joseph suited up together in Tests, and Roach and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite were excited about what the group could achieve.

"I believe playing four fast bowlers is a step we can take going forward. It obviously depends on the surface, but we have some quality fast bowlers and with Justin Greaves to follow up as the fifth seamer, it's superb for the team," Brathwaite said.

"These guys have a lot of skill, different skill sets...it's a great attack.

"It will be something serious for the West Indies."

Brathwaite said he saw improvements from the team's 1-0 series loss to South Africa in August, and credited Alick Athanaze, Mikyle Louis and first-innings centurion Greaves for giving the team a solid foundation.

"I think the more we can score hundreds, the better it puts our team in position for a good first-innings total," the West Indies captain said.

He said it's important for his batsmen to stay positive and increase their appetite for scoring big totals.

Man of the Match Greaves, who grabbed two for 34 in the Bangladesh first innings, said he was happy to play a supporting role alongside the pace quartet.

Again, Greaves thanked his Barbadian compatriot Roach for the role he played in their crucial 140-run partnership for the eighth wicket in the first innings.

With the second Test of the two-match series bowling off at Sabina Park, Jamaica on November 30, Roach said the Windies cannot hold back in their approach.

"Going forward, we (will) work together...I don't care how hard it is, we're going to be out there giving our best for the West Indies," Roach said.

"(The second Test) is going to be a hard match for the opposition...we're going to plan and we're going to come hard again."

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES – 450/9 declared (Justin Greaves 115 not out, Mikyle Louis 97, Alick Athanaze 90; Hasan Mahmud 3/87, Taskin Ahmed 2/76) and 152 (A Athanaze 42, Kraigg Brathwaite 23; Taskin 6/64, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2/31) vs BANGLADESH – 269/9 declared (Jaker Ali 53, Mominul Haque 50; Alzarri Joseph 3/69, J Greaves 2/34) and 132 (Mehidy 45, J Ali 31; Kemar Roach 3/20, Jayden Seales 3/45). West Indies won by 201 runs.