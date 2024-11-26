Edwards-Taylor cops two Tobago Open ping pong titles

QPCC’s Imani Edwards-Taylor receives one of her two trophies after winning the women’s and girls’ U19 singles events at the Tobago Table Tennis Open. - (via Tobago Table Tennis Open)

QPCC’s Imani Edwards-Taylor powered to the women’s open and girls’ Under-19 singles titles at the TT Table Tennis Association’s Tobago Open which concluded at the Shaw Park Complex in Scarborough on November 24.

In the women’s final, Edwards-Taylor defeated QPCC club mate Jinai Samuel 11-7, 11-9, 11-8. She clawed back from two set down to get past Guyanese Thuraia Thomas 11-13, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7, 13-11 in the semi-final while Samuel bettered Blasters’ Elizabeth Rajah also stage a 9-11, 15-13, 11-6, 11-6 comeback win in the other semi.

Later on in the girls U19 final, Edwards-Taylor again got the better of Samuel as she prevailed 11-8, 11-9, 11-7. Edwards-Taylor defeated Thomas 11-5, 3-11, 11-7, 11-9 in the semis while Samuel trumped Jerisse Elder 12-10, 11-7, 12-10 in the other.

The men’s singles trophy was taken by QPCC’s Shemar Britton, who ousted his club mate Yuvraaj Dookram 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 in the title match. Both players battled hard throughout the rounds and played at least four matches unbeaten to seal a spot in the final.

The Total Local (Tobago players only) winners were Lawrence Ince, who defated Jelani Bramble in the final 7-11, 12-10, 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, while Artienea Gregoire Hall emerged victorious 11-8, 11-6, 18-20, 14-16, 13-11 over Monique Cooper.

>

Zayden Sagramsingh also won two titles after topping the U9 and U11 boys’ singles divisions. Sagramsingh defeated Aaron Bramble (11-1, 11-1, 11-3) and Samir Radge Coomar 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 to win the U9 and then conquered Trent Sampath (11-6, 11-8, 13-15, 11-4), Yash Maharaj (11-4, 11-8, 13-11) and Tristan Soomarie (11-8, 11-6, 11-6) in the higher age bracket.

Both divisions were contested via round robin. Radge Coomar was second and Bramble third in the U9 while Radge Coomar claimed silver and Soomarie bronze in the U11.

Elizabeth Rajah topped the girls U13 field with Zuri Radge Coomar and Isabella Myers rounding off the top three finishers respectively.

Other Singles Final Results

Girls U11 – 1. Zuri Radge Coomar, 2. Everleigh McKenna, 3. Gabrielle Basso, 4. Kimaya Richardson (round robin)

Boys U13 – Daniel Bhim def. Mateo Mollineau 4-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-7

Boys U15 – Josiah Joseph def. Sekel McIntosh 11-7, 11-5, 11-6

Girls U15 – Jinai Samuel def. Elizabeth Rajah 11-9, 11-6, 11-9

Boys U19 – Josiah Joseph def. Nicholas O’Young 11-6, 11-7, 11-13, 11-4

>