Atherly, Yuille-Williams get names etched at Skinner Park

Former culture minister Joan Yuille-Williams, second from left, and former national cyclist Ian Atherly, right, were honoured by San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris, centre, during celebrations in commemoration of San Fernando's 36th anniversary as a city. Looking on is Brian Manning, MP for San Fernando West. - Photo by Lincoln Holder.

FORMER San Fernando mayor Ian Atherly was almost moved to tears as the cycling track at Skinner Park was renamed in his honour on November 23, 50 years after he won the sprint bronze medal at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in New Zealand.

The netball court was also renamed in tribute to former culture minister Joan Yuille-Williams who served admirably in this sporting discipline, long before her entry into politics.

In a ceremony at Skinner Park, San Fernando mayor Robert Parris said the two were most deserving of this honour.

Atherly said, “I was the forgotten one, up until today.”

Atherly who had lobbied for the refurbishment of Skinner Park when he was mayor, sadly remembered not being invited to the opening ceremony in which the Prime Minister was the feature speaker.

Nevertheless, he said, “I am ecstatic.”

Prior to Nicholas Paul's gold and silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in London, Atherly was TT's last cycling medallist at the games.

Atherly was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife, daughter, grandson and sister.

He recalled the refurbished Skinner Park was the brainchild of the late prime minister Patrick Manning and he used every opportunity to get Manning to realise that goal.

“Manning loved cycling. When he spoke about that, he would jump, actually jump. He was excited about it. I used to take advantage every Friday night when he came to south, to 'jook' a thing to ensure it was happening.

“It happened, only not to be invited to the opening.”

Atherly who started his own wall of fame at his sister's restaurant, Atherly's by the Park, said now that he has received his flowers, “I can give up the fight because mayor Robert Parris and the people of San Fernando have made me proud this morning. I am happy that somebody finally recognised me.”

Yuille-Williams, who was involved in the sport of netball as a manager and coach, said having her name etched to the netball court at Skinner Park, “is a big thing.

“I am really happy about it.”

Yuille-Williams, a former school teacher in San Fernando, had encouraged her students to join the Les Enfants netball team. Some of them came out in their T-shirts to celebrate her.

“The San Fernando netball league has done extremely proud, here and abroad," she said.

The court is still incomplete, but Yuille-Williams said she is in talks with Udecott to get the place ready and then she would ensure netball is revived.

“Netball is not dead. It is just not as popular as it was before.” She intends to change that.

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning, who also attended the unveiling, which followed the military parade commemorating the 36 anniversary of San Fernando achieving city status, welcomed the initiative to rename the two facilities in honour of Yuille-Williams and Atherly.

He said his father would be extremely proud as Skinner Park was now the world-class facility he had envisioned.

“What it says is that Skinner Park is open for business. We have cycling, football, netball, basketball, tennis. The football field is used at almost every level except by schools football. We are trying to ascertain exactly why that is not happening because even senior division use this facility.”

Following the reopening of Skinner Park in February 6, 2023, after extensive renovations, concerns were raised by football stakeholders that the dimensions of the football field were short of the minimum FIFA standard.

Responding to questions from Newsday on November 26, Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) president Merere Gonzales said the Skinner Park field remains unsuitable to host SSFL senior division or intercol matches.

He said he met Manning and a Udecott representative last month and reaffirmed the league's position. However, he said the dimensions of the field allow for SSFL youth division matches to play at the venue. He said the league is willing to work with the authorities to facilitate these games there.

WITH REPORTING BY STEPHON NICHOLAS