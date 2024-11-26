Anton Farrell cops south west council's Cricketer of the Year

TTCB's South West Zonal Council Cricketers of the Year 2024, from left, Anton Farrell, Gavri Bhukhal, N. Boodoo (received for Varun Sawh), Sanjay Ramdhanie, Videsh Oudit and Arnold Seales. -

Sandpipers batsman Anton Farrell was adjudged Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) south-west zonal council's Cricketer of the Year at its annual awards ceremony at Thick Village Community Centre in Siparia on November 16.

Farrell played integral knocks to guide Sandpipers to the senior division two 30 Overs title and finish joint winners of the T20, alongside Progressive SC. They were third in the league, finishing behind eventual winners Fyzabad Phenomenals and runners- up Vijay Sports.

Farrell was the zone’s top scorer, totalling 809 runs. He scored three centuries during the season, which included a stellar 312 not out versus Starblinkers, and 162 and 112 against Standard.

Also scoring three centuries was Vijay Sports’ Videsh Oudit, who smacked 183 versus Mendez, 123 against Sandpiper and 111 versus Phenomenals.

Farrell was named among the division’s top six cricketers of the year, who included Oudit, Gavri Bhukal (Rousillac United), Varun Sawh (Phenomenals), Sanjay Ramdhanie (Standard) and Arnold Seales (Progressive SC).

Oudit was also among the top wicket-takers, as he snagged 5/40 against Starblinkers and also scored 118 in the 3- Overs.

Bhukal topped all batsmen in the T20 Open with a total of 223 runs, and a high score of 119 not out.

Ramdhanie emerged Over-30 top scorer with 470 runs, comprising three centuries (104, 101, 100 not out).

Seales was division one’s highest scorer, with 530 runs. He slammed 220 against Snypahs SC and 160 versus Rousillac. Seales also completed the 30 Overs with best figures of 7/14.

In the women’s windball division, champions Tamana United had Reneice Boyce selected as the league’s MVP and most outstanding player in the final. She scored 139 runs overall, smashed 26 not out in the final and took one wicket for ten runs from two overs.

Addressing the standout cricketers were Siparia mayor Doonath Mayhroo, TTCB president Azim Bassarath and other executives.

Honour Roll

Division I

League – 1. Rousillac United, 2. Progressive SC, 3. PFCC

100+ runs – Arnold Seales (Progressive SC) 220 and 160, Miguel Alfred (New Village Brothers) 205, Lesedi Johnson (PFCC) 118, Kirti Kalpoo (NMO) 116, Shaquille Carliste (PFCC) 107, Satyam Tam (Rousillac) 104

Most runs – Arnold Seales 530

30 Overs – 1 Rousillac United, 2 Progressive SC, 3 NMO

Most wickets – Eldon Brown (Progressive SC) 9/93, Larry Singh (NMO) 9/135

Most runs – Ajay Calpu (NMO) 183

Division II

League – 1 Fyzabad Phenomenals, 2 Vijay Sports, 3 Sandpipers

Most wickets – Fyzabad Phenomenals 25

Most runs – Anton Farrell (Sandpipers) 809

30 overs – 1. Sandpipers, 2. Vijay Sports, 3. Fyzabad Phenomenals

Most wickets – Varun Sawh (Fyzabad Phenomenals) 15

Most runs – Sanjay Ramdhanie (Standard) 470

T20 Open – 1 Progressive SC & Sandpipers (joint winners), 3 Rousillac United

Five-wicket hauls – Nicholas Ramgarib (PCO) 5/23

100+ runs – Gavri Bhukal (Rousillac) 119 not out

Most wickets – Riguel Brown (Rousillac) 9/91, Ahmad Mohammed (Sandpipers) 9/105

Women

Windball League – 1 Tamana United SC, 2 Hillpiece S&CC, 3 Players SC

Most runs – Nadia Mohammed (Players) 160

Most wickets – Shania Augustus 8, Krystal Cabralis 8 (both of Tamana)

Highest individual score – Anna Seetaram (Trinland) 68

Best bowling average – Snanika Lallo (Players) 5/1

50+ runs in a game – Nadia Mohammed (Players) 56, Shelly Mohammed (Trinland) 56, Anna Seetaram (Trinland) 68

MVP finals – Reneice Boyce (Tamana)

League MVP – Reneice Boyce (Tamana)