Risky to abandon the Privy Council

Auditor General Jaiwantie Ramdass -

THE EDITOR: I am a strong advocate for maintaining our connection with the Privy Council, believing that a referendum with a singular question is essential in this regard.

The justice system serves as the bedrock of our society, and the Privy Council stands as a bulwark – a critical safeguard for upholding justice and protecting our rights. To abandon this institution would be a significant risk that must not be taken lightly.

Recent favourable judgements, such as for the Auditor General, coupled with calls from a Privy Council judge for investigations into local officials, underscore the importance of an independent judicial body that transcends regional influences.

In our small Caribbean islands, we simply do not have an ample pool of legal expertise and courage necessary to navigate the complexities of governance on our own.

Additionally, there are concerns that some senior individuals in our institutions may be unwilling to challenge systemic issues due to personal ties or political loyalties, creating an environment that stifles accountability. This “incestuous” situation complicates efforts to uphold the integrity of our justice system.

Now is the time to seize the moment – carpe diem. We must rally to protect our judicial independence and ensure that our voices are heard in this critical decision.

With a clear referendum, we can reaffirm our commitment to a justice system that values transparency, fairness, and the rule of law, ultimately fostering a stronger society for all citizens.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail