Reah Lee Sing, Chris Anderson show their take on light

Painter Reah Lee Sing and photographer Chris Anderson come together for three days to present their interpretation of light on multiple surfaces, and to illustrate unmistakable synergies in their creative pursuits.

Their interpretation of well-known subjects draw the viewer into appreciating the artists' joy when walking in the light of the island landscape, a media release said.

Their display runs from November 28-30 at Medulla Art Gallery, 37 Fitt St, Woodbrook.

Anderson grew up in north Trinidad. Always artistic, he pursued jewellery over the years creating a gift line of unique jewellery centred on Caribbean themes. Later, around 2005 he eventually picked up a small digital camera and it took him on a life-changing journey by motorbike to photograph the islandscape of Trinidad and Tobago.

His favourite genre is landscapes while he currently enjoys recreating stories of the old days and the simpler times he grew up in. Anderson also documents a wide spectrum of subjects including local culture, and nature in its purest form. His work is known and appreciated for its strong composition, theme and technique, the release said.

Lee Sing grew up in south Trinidad. She first established herself in the business world but found that the artist within her became restless and felt unfulfilled, forcing her to step out of the corporate arena into the challenging creative arena.

At age 45 she taught herself to paint with oils in the Flemish style, then moved on five years later to learning to work with precious metals. Constantly seeking new challenges, in her mid 50s she is presenting a limited series of watercolour paintings reflecting parts of TT, as well as impressions from her recent walk on the famous Camino de Santiago across northern Spain.

This exhibition includes paintings, photographs and metal works.

Gallery opens hours 10 am-5 pm November 28-29

and11 am-2 pm on November 30.