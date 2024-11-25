PM leads Trinidad and Tobago delegation to Caricom meeting
The Prime Minister attended Caricom meetings in Georgetown, Guyana on November 21.
The delegation’s agenda reflected a balance of regional collaboration and deepened international partnerships, said a release from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.
The series of meetings addressed critical issues such as agro-processing, crime prevention and revitalising West Indies cricket.
The PM also held a bilateral discussion with Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The two leaders spoke on mutual benefit and collaboration and India’s role as a strategic partner for Caricom nations.
Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s Foreign Minister, Shri Subramaniam Jaishankar, said the release. The MOU provides modern agro-processing technology and equipment to TT from India.
Dr Rowley and his delegation also took part in the second regional symposium on crime and violence as a public health issue.
