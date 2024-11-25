Debe woman charged with mother’s 2022 murder denied bail again

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

A woman from Debe, charged in April 2022 with the murder of her mother at their home, remains in police custody.

The case against Melissa Jagessar, 37, was heard on November 25 before High Court master Shabiki Cazabon in the South Criminal Court.

Jagessar’s attorney Ainsley Lucky applied for bail on her behalf, but the master denied bail and remanded Jagessar into police custody.

The case was adjourned to February 20, 2025, at which time it will be further adjourned to June 24, 2025.

Jagessar’s mother, Sita Jagessar, 62, was found dead from a head wound on April 19, 2022, at the family’s home on Clarkia Drive in Debe.

A 13-year-old female relative discovered the body on the floor between the living room and the front door.

The victim was the mother of five and grandmother of five. She lived in the house with the accused and other relatives.

On April 27, 2022, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions advised the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police to charge Jagessar with murder.

The funeral took place that same day in San Fernando.

An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James found Sita died from blunt force trauma and suffocation.