Athletics association hosts successful women's seminar

TT's 2013 World Athletics Champs men's 400m hurdles winner Jehue Gordon, left, and 2009 World Athletics Champs women's 400m hurdles bronze medalist Josanne Lucas at the NAAATT's women's workshop-seminar on November 23. - Photo courtesy NAAATT

Fifty female athletes between 12 and 19 as a live audience, with another 60 people livestreaming online, took part in this year’s National Association of Athletics Administrations of TT (NAAATT) annual women’s seminar-workshop at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on November 23.

This year’s edition, Inspire Her, featured presentations on safeguarding from TT Rugby Football Union president Maria Thomas, anti-doping from NAAATT assistant secretary Michelle Stoute and financial literacy from Republic Bank representatives.

TT’s 2009 IAAF World Athletics Championships women’s 400m hurdles bronze medallist Josanne Lucas also delivered a powerful presentation recounting her life story in the sport, on how she overcame doubts and repeated injuries, and also provided practical tips on goal-setting, time management and mental resilience.

Lucas, 40, is currently a teacher and coach in Colorado, USA.

A NAAATT statement on November 24 said the event was designed to “create and promote a safe sporting environment for female athletes by offering support and protection against harassment and abuse” and “promote clean sport by sharing information that positively influences our female athletes’ beliefs, attitudes and behaviour towards doping in sport.”

The workshop-seminar was also geared towards educating and empowering female athletes “so that they have a greater appreciation for financial concepts to make sound and informed decisions by cultivating financial literacy as a life skill, and to inspire and empower them to pursue excellence and achieve their fullest potential.”