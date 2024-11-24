Multimedia
San Fernando celebrates 36 years with Military and Heroes Parade
Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force arrive at Skinner Park, San Fernando to start the military parade in commemoration of San Fernando's 36th anniversary on November 23. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
THE San Fernando Corporation celebrated 36 years of city status with a Military and Heroes Parade on November 23.
Members of the protective services and other para-military troops put on an impressive display as they marched through the city streets from Skinner Park to King’s Wharf.
Members of the protective services and other para-military troops get into formation at Skinner Park, San Fernando ahead of the military parade in commemoration of the 36th anniversary of San Fernando becoming a city. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
A view from the stands of the assembled protective services and military detachments at Skinner Park, San Fernando ahead of the parade in commemoration of San Fernando's 36th anniversary. The parade started at Skinner Park and ended at King's Wharf.
San Fernando mayor Robert Parris attended the celebrations, completing the inspection of the guards at Skinner Park before the parade began.
San Fernando mayor Robert Parris prepares to conduct the military inspection ahead of the parade to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the southern city at Skinner Park, San Fernando on November 23. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
San Fernando mayor Robert Parris inspects the detachments at Skinner Park, San Fernando on November 23 before the military parade to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the southern city. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Former culture minister Joan Yuille-Williams and former national cyclist and former San Fernando mayor Ian Atherly were honoured at the event. MP for San Fernando West Brian Manning was also in attendance.
San Fernando mayor Robert Parris, centre, with former culture minister Joan Yuille-Williams, left, and former national cyclist and former San Fernando mayor Ian Atherly, right, who were both honoured at the anniversary celebrations at Skinner Park, San Fernando on November 23. At left is MP for San Fernando West Brian Manning. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
The military parade was part of San Fernando’s City Month calendar of events.
Newsday’s Lincoln Holder captured these images of the parade.
A detachment from the Prison Service during the military parade on November 23 to commemorate the 36th anniversary of San Fernando becoming a city. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Onlookers lined the streets to view the military parade in commemoration of San Fernando's 36th anniversary of city status on November 23. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service during the military parade on November 23 to commemorate the 36th anniversary of San Fernando becoming a city. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Fire tenders joined the parade on November 23 as part of the parade to commemorate the 36th anniversary of San Fernando becoming a city. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Members of the St Patrick Brigade march through the streets at San Fernando's 36th anniversary military parade on November 23. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
San Fernando mayor Robert Parris, left, greets former national cyclist and ex-mayor Ian Atherly at Skinner Park, San Fernando on November 23 during celebrations in commemoration of San Fernando's 36th anniversary as a city. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Members of the police mounted branch during the military parade to commemorate the 36th anniversary of San Fernando becoming a city on November 23. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
