San Fernando celebrates 36 years with Military and Heroes Parade

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force arrive at Skinner Park, San Fernando to start the military parade in commemoration of San Fernando's 36th anniversary on November 23. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE San Fernando Corporation celebrated 36 years of city status with a Military and Heroes Parade on November 23.

Members of the protective services and other para-military troops put on an impressive display as they marched through the city streets from Skinner Park to King’s Wharf.

San Fernando mayor Robert Parris attended the celebrations, completing the inspection of the guards at Skinner Park before the parade began.

Former culture minister Joan Yuille-Williams and former national cyclist and former San Fernando mayor Ian Atherly were honoured at the event. MP for San Fernando West Brian Manning was also in attendance.

The military parade was part of San Fernando’s City Month calendar of events.

Newsday’s Lincoln Holder captured these images of the parade.

