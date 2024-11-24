Mayaro Resource Centre relaunched after $5m upgrade

Members of bpTT’s leadership team (centre) cut the ribbon to mark the official re-launch of the Mayaro Resource Centre on November 9. Photo courtesy CJ Communications. -

Oil and gas giant bpTT continued its commitment to "developing the enormous sporting potential" in TT by relaunching the sporting and training facilities at the Mayaro Resource Centre (MRC) on November 9. The refurbishment at the MRC included upgrading the drainage system and the air-conditioning system, resurfacing the playing field, completely renovating the swimming pool and resurfacing the tennis and basketball courts.

A media release said the refurbishment cost TT$ $5 million and took five years to complete.

"The MRC is now the home to first-class facilities for football, track and field, swimming, basketball and tennis, with an onsite gym as well as training classrooms that have integrated technology such as a SMART Board and audio-visual equipment," the release said.

The relaunch featured an exhibition under-18 football match between MaGuaya United and East Side Strikers, with the former team getting a 3-1 win via a brace from Sherwin Saitoo.

>

Former TT and West Indies fast bowler Mervyn Dillon was among those present at the event, as well as several bpTT officials.

At the relaunch, bpTT president David Campbell spoke about the importance of investing in the country's youth.

“Part of bpTT's mission in TT is to find and develop local resources, and this investment is no different," Campbell said. "The most precious resource this nation has is its young people, and we expect that the Mayaro Resource Centre will be pivotal in developing the enormous sporting potential here.

"If the youth are this community's lifeblood, then the MRC functions as the heart of Mayaro. With their rich sporting legacy, we expect that future national and international sporting stars will find their start right here."

Dillon, who comes from Mission Village, Toco, played 146 matches for the Windies from 1997-2005. He thanked bpTT for its efforts towards fostering sporting development and hopes the upgraded MRC facilities will help the community find and develop talent in the future.

"I come from a rural community myself, so I know exactly what a facility like this means, especially to young people," Dillon said.

"Sporting excellence is only achieved through long-term and sustained dedication and support. That's something that I passionately believe in, and I know that bpTT shares my vision – they have supported local and national sporting development for the past two decades."

>

Saitoo, a Mayaro Secondary School student, hopes to be one of the youngsters to benefit from the centre.

"My plan is to get a sporting scholarship to study in the US, and I believe that the MRC can play a critical role in helping me to train towards achieving that goal," said Saitoo.

"I think this is a gift to all the young people of Mayaro and surrounding areas. All that we can do to say thanks to bpTT is use these facilities to help achieve our best."