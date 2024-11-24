Dream comes true for Miss Trinidad and Tobago Universe Jenelle Thongs

Jenelle Thongs, the 2024 Miss Universe representative for TT. Photo courtesy Crowns and Sashes TT. -

Jenelle Thongs’ journey from feeling ugly to self-confidence has not been an easy one, but the support of her family and friends, and a determination not to let anyone make her feel less than she was, took her to becoming the 2024 Miss Universe representative for Trinidad and Tobago.

The 32-year-old practice manager at a dental clinic was also crowned Miss Congeniality at the competition in Mexico City, Mexico.

Thongs has wanted to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss Universe pageant for about 14 years, since she started competing in pageants at age 18. Since then, she has participated in other local, regional and international pageants, including Miss Supranational 2021.

“I thought my dream of Miss Universe would have ended at least three years ago, because the age limit then was 28, and I aged out. So I thought that was that. But I never truly gave up on the dream.”

Last year, when the age limit was changed, she stopped volunteering at Crowns and Sashes Trinidad and Tobago as a manager because she wanted to compete. And this year she was selected to represent her country.

Thongs, who is still in Mexico, spoke to Newsday in a cellphone interview on November 21.

She said her three-week stay in Mexico City was beyond her wildest dreams and she made some great connections and friends.

She said whether or not she won the crown, her goal was to ensure her journey was a stepping stone for something greater for herself and other women.

“There has to be something more when you compete. And I'm happy to say that I left with that something more – being on that stage and saying, ‘Trinidad and Tobago.’

“But actually hearing the crowd go insane was something I never thought of, that I never thought would happen. My family was so surprised that they didn't have to even scream for me. The entire arena was going crazy.

“I'm just happy that I was able to break more stereotypes, shoot at glass ceilings, because being that level of confident does not come easy, but it was able to do it.”

She said the outcome may not have been what people wanted, but she was proud of her representation and hoped Trinidad and Tobago was as well.

“I know, for everyone, I may not be their cup of tea – but I prefer to be coffee on some days, so that's okay.”

But while she was representing Trinidad and Tobago at the pageant, many on social media criticised Thongs for her size and style. Addressing the criticism and some of the hateful comments, Thongs posted a short video response on her social media.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint the haters. I’m so sorry to disappoint the ones who have negative things to say about me. I will always be that girl...I just cannot think of myself small, and if my confidence bothers you, I’m so sorry.

“I did what needed to be done. And that was be my authentic and best self and leave it all on the stage, and that's what I did. So thank you, guys, for your love and support.”

Speaking to Newsday about the experience, she said initially she had no idea about the discussions going on, as her husband encouraged her to ignore social media and stay focused.

But at some point she went on Facebook and saw the hashtag #ISupportJen, and friends and acquaintances recounting their positive experiences with her. She was confused as to why people felt they needed to go to her defence and realised the situation had “spun out of control.”

“Unfortunately, we know how some Trinbagonians can be, where we really look to latch onto something and the worst of us can come out sometimes. I did see some things and it made me giggle. Because here were persons who have no idea about beauty pageants and there were think pieces about what I would have worn and about my size.

“Now everyone is entitled to their own opinions, so by all means go ahead. But I also know a week to two weeks from now, you're also not going to care and you're going to move on to the next thing.”

She added that often, people only showed support to other Trinidadians when drama was involved or someone won something, so she could not let the situation affect her or her performance.

Also, Thongs said it was just not her way to let anyone make her think less of herself. She said while constructive criticism was welcome, those comments were not.

She believed people were just passing off their own insecurities as constructive criticism. And when they had such negative thoughts about people they did not even know, they should stop and ask themselves why they thought that way.

She found it all foolish, as she was still in Mexico representing the country.

Thongs did not expect the video to go viral. There were 15,000 views on her Instagram page, over 300,000 on Facebook and TelemundoTV network’s TikTok had over 5.5 million views.

She said she always believed in affirmations and her “I am that girl” statement was a reflection of that.

She got numerous messages from women and men who said they were inspired by her statement, as it allowed them to recognise something in themselves. It cemented her belief that anything she went through in life was not only for her benefit but to help others.

She said she liked connecting with people and making them feel comfortable. She believed it was her gift from God, and one of the reasons she won Miss Congeniality.

So she will be launching the That Girl Movement in the near future, through which she will offer workshops and resources to build people’s confidence.

She said she wanted the sessions to be intimate and some of them to be outdoors, as she loved nature. She would like to work with Visit Trinidad for hikes or get-to-know-your-country tours, and possibly engage the government or private entities so they could be free of charge.

Her Miss Universe passion project, The Sprouting Onion, was about self-journeys and doing better for oneself. It started as a collection of Instagram lives with different women in different fields who shared their own stories.

She said people tend to look at others and assume their entire story. These women were given the opportunity to unpeel their layers so people could understand how they got where they were and the work they were doing.

“I have been on an intentional self-care journey for as long as I can imagine, because you change as a person. The things that could have happened at 18 are different from when you are 25. I recognised the power in that, which is why I wanted it to be my passion project.”

Thongs said over the years people had congratulated her on her confidence and attitude, but those attributes did not come to her easily.

As a young girl, since the age of six, she “struggled” with the colour of her skin and the texture of her hair and often asked herself if she was pretty enough.

She recalled watching Wendy Fitzwilliam win the Miss Universe crown in 1998 and realising someone with her skin tone could accomplish something she believed was impossible.

As she got older, she realised there was a space for everyone to achieve their goals, even if they believed they were too short or petite or had other shortcomings.

“It means that in any iteration of your life, something that you don't think is possible, simply because it has not been done, doesn't mean that you don't have the capacity to be the first to do that.”

Thongs said she drew a lot of strength and inspiration from Trinidad and Tobago’s Janelle "Penny" Commissiong, who was the first black Miss Universe, in 1977. And she could only imagine Commissiong did not think it was possible to win.

Growing up as the youngest of three in Morvant, she was a tomboy, but, because she wanted to follow in the steps of her older sister, she participated in her first pageant at St Francois Girls’ College.

While at the school, she found her initial group of "sisters," and from then on tried to surround herself with people who uplifted her.

“At that point I was still struggling with my idea of beauty, but I knew that my personality was a redeeming quality about myself, because I loved people from a young age. I just truly love loving on people and pouring into them.

“I have a saying that you can't pour from an empty cup, so you have to pour into yourself. So I have to be sure that I am good. So my self-care journey started as a teenager.”

She said she met her then boyfriend, now husband, at 21, and always felt beautiful in his eyes. Between him and her family and friends, she felt loved, wanted and appreciated for who she was.

They helped her to understand beauty was not just physical, but also about what she had to offer the world.

“What I am working very hard on is leaving a legacy of how beautiful it is to be yourself, as cheesy and corny as it may sound.

“But I have to think of myself as a wondrous experience. I have to think of myself highly. I have to think that the time that God has given me here on this earth, I need to do something positive with it.”