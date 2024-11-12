Reggae legend Burning Spear returns to Trinidad

ONE of the globe’s most influential and longstanding roots reggae artists, Burning Spear (Winston Rodney) will perform at Rootsyardd Dub and Night Market at Skallywag Bay in Chaguaramas on November 16.

Alongside the Burning Band, the 79-year old reggae legend makes a welcome return to Trinidad, after over two decades, as part of the One People tour.

This event is powered exclusively by Rootsyardd and is titled The Gift of Sound.

The anticipation ahead of Spear’s long-awaited performance is high among the local and regional reggae community, who are gearing up for what is being considered a once-in-a-lifetime stage show.

Burning Spear is a double-Grammy Award winner – copping the prestigious award for Best Reggae Album in 2000 with Calling Rastafari and then in 2009 with the Jah Is Real album. Altogether, he has been nominated for 12 Grammys.

His musical contribution over the past five decades is unmatched and is recognised to have helped pave the way for many reggae singers who are active singers to date.

The St Ann, Jamaica-born foundation artist is internationally acclaimed for early 70s hits like Marcus Garvey and Slavery Days, which remain popular among all reggae fans to this day.

More than 25 albums later, Spear remains a driving force in the reggae industry and recently concluded a historic tour of Africa and the US for his 2024 album No Destroyer.

Hailed as a music-maker, community icon, educator and spiritual uplifter Spear’s official biography tells of a fateful encounter with Bob Marley, which may have guided his steps to becoming the artist he is today.

Both Marley and Spear were living in the St Ann’s parish.

“The way the whole thing came about is that I found myself moving along up in the hills of St Ann's and I ran into Bob at the same time. And Bob was going to his farm. The man was moving with a donkey and some buckets and a fork, and cutlass and plants.

“We just reason man-to-man and I-man say wherein I would like to get involved in the music business. And Bob say, ‘All right, just check Studio One.’”

It was there that Spear recorded his first two classic albums, Burning Spear and Rocking Time.

Joining the legendary Spear on the cast will be reggae singer Jah Defender, who released his latest production Chant Down Babylon on November 8, produced by King Stoney and 85db Records.

Veteran crooners Wadi Gad and Tafari Wisdom will also be joined by the Nyahbinghi Drummers.

Rootsyardd’s resident selector on the night is the timeless Black Chariot, along with guest selectors Cutchie Sounds, Solid Rock and Negus Hi-Fi.

Rootsyardd Dub has consistently held night markets over the last six years, with its foundation of roots, rockers and dub music, played only on vinyl, through analogue speakers.

Burning Spear's music is near and dear to the heart of Rootsyardd director Jude Patrick and all its avid fans.

At Skallywag Bay, gates open at 4 pm and showtime is 9 pm.

Tickets are available at Rootsyardd box office at Skallywag Bay and on islandetickets.com.

The box office opening hours are Friday and Saturday (noon -midnight), Sunday (noon-10 pm) and Wednesday and Thursdays noon-10 pm).