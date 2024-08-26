Sadness in Marabella as Carrat Shed closes

FAMOUS NOTICE BOARD: The famous notice board daily reflected current and international affairs at Carrat Shed. Now it is being used to announce the closure and last lap events to celebrate loyal supporters over the past 34 years. -

THE permanent closure of Carrat Shed on September 1 will mark the end of an era in Marabella.

To the people of Marabella, Carrat Shed was never just a bar. It was an institution: one which helped to nurture the community, provide entertainment and most of all bring about social equity.

The foundations Carrat Shed initiated and funded in the spheres of sports, education and culture are now in jeopardy, causing additional sadness to the beneficiaries.

Nearby residents are calling for someone else to take over these activities.

Owner Allan Campbell, 76, told the Newsday in an interview on August 16 he regrets this decision, but after the closure of former state-owned Petrotrin in 2018, coupled with the start of the pandemic shortly after, and having suffered a two-year closure, the 34-year-old business is no longer viable.

As president of the Lotto Agents Association, Campbell said he would continue to run that aspect of the business.

One of his loyal customers and treasurer of the Marabella Festival Committee, Lisa Hollingsworth, was close to tears as she contemplated the future of the Children’s Carnival, which Campbell mainly funded.

“He has run children’s Carnival for the last 30-plus years, and I believe this year would have been our last.

"I am totally disappointed and sad. This is not how this was supposed to end. This is a real heart-breaking situation.

"This is my home. I am a single woman, and it is the only place I come to if I want to have a drink. If at some point I cannot get home, someone here will take care of me, call someone to take me home.”

Always a philanthropist, from an early age, Campbell was a strong advocate for social justice, something for which he spent 242 days with 16 others, behind bars (not like Carrat Shed) as a political prisoner during the 1971 state of emergency.

A trade unionist, he also ensured that the people of Marabella and environs – where he was born and still lives – were the beneficiaries of plans laid down by Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams to establish an industrial base in Pointe-a-Pierre and give residents preference for the available jobs.

His advocacy has served him in good stead over the years, as a man well respected and loved.

In an interview, Campbell recalled his decision to open Carrat Shed in February 1990, just months before the attempted coup on July 27, 1990.

His vision was, of course, to make a profit, but also to give something back to the community.

In that first year, he initiated a Christmas treat for children in the community, which grew to benefit approximately 600 recipients in 2023.

In keeping with his altruistic thrust, he immediately became involved with the Marabella Boys' Anglican Primary School, assisting its football team and providing bursaries for needy students who passed the Common Entrance exam (now SEA).

The Carrat Shed Football Academy, which helped coach young footballers, is still functioning, but its future is on shaky ground.

The Nurturing Achievers Foundation was soon formed to help students from five primary schools – Marabella Boys’ and Girls’ Anglican, Marabella Government, Harmony Hall Presbyterian and San Fernando Methodist.

“Myself and another businessman, who would have contributed about ten per cent to the expense, paid tutors to give lessons to students from Standard 3, 4 and 5. We provided transport for those who needed it and also a snack. We did that until the refinery closure in November 2018.

“Through those classes, we have students who went on to become professionals, including some doctors and lawyers.”

His selflessness did not cease there, as he joined the Marabella Carnival Committee to establish the Marabella Festivals Committee, under which Monday night mas was initiated and the Children’s Carnival improved.

“We did not operate only around Carnival time. Outside of Carnival we held Bella Fest in commemoration of our republican status, having one of the largest military parades in the community, along with La Reine De Bella Queen competition, lecturers, and spelling-bee competitions for primary students.

“From September to December annually, we hosted parang bands over 14 Sundays.

“So you see, Carrat Shed is not just a bar. We are an institution.

"It has also become known as one of the safest bars in the country. In the 34 years I have operated here, I have never been robbed. There is no burglarproofing in my bar.

"People of Marabella have my back, and I have theirs. They respect me for what I have done over the years. I have been able to get some of the young men off the wrong path.”

Merlyn Rhyner, one of Carrat Shed’s three employees, who has been with the bar for 13 years, agreed, “This is one of the safest places you could ever work. You don’t have to worry about anybody groping you, or trying to rob you. We are like a family here – the boss, the customers, and workers.

“Closure was the last thing we expected,” said Rhyner, close to tears.

Her colleague Sharon Deeram, who had to comfort her, pointed out that at their age, the job market would be tough to break into.

“As employers are looking for younger people. At our age we can’t compete.”

Deeram was one of the longest-serving staff, having worked for 23 years at Carrat Shed.

“It is sad. Carrat Shed has been a landmark in Marabella for as long as I can remember."

Customer Akini Celestine said apart from its becoming his favourite watering hole on a Sunday morning after making market and on evenings after work, “I got to meet a lot of local celebrities who performed here.

“Ever since I was a youth growing up, I know about Carrat Shed. It is where I had my first beer.”

His mother, Karen Celestine, said Carrat Shed was a cultural centre in Marabella and a place she felt safe to bring her children to enjoy the many cultural shows.

“I will miss coming here.”

Another loyal customer, Carlos Williams, 65, said, “Mr Campbell came and talked to us, and we have to understand that things don’t last forever.

"But it is really sad. I have enjoyed coming here, liming dancing, being entertained.

"The hardest thing now is to find a replacement, because while I have life, I want to continue enjoying it."

Every Sunday until September 1, as his way of thanking his customers, Campbell has packaged all the events held over the years – such as wining, ugly man and dancing competitions – for cash prizes and trophies.

“This is my tribute to Marabella.”