Miss Universe franchise-holder: 'Trinidad and Tobago represented with grace, poise'

Miss Universe TT Jenelle Thongs. - Photo courtesy Jenelle Thongs' Instagram page

CROWNS and Sashes CEO and national director of Miss Universe TT Stephen Jones has said the organisation stood “100 per cent” behind Miss Universe TT Jenelle Thongs and was grateful for her representation in the international competition.

Thongs represented Trinidad and Tobago at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, held in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 16. There were sub-events leading to the finale.

She was not among the semifinalists or finalists. Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, was crowned Miss Universe.

Thongs faced local public criticism of her clothing and body type.

Jones said Thongs represented TT with “quite a bit of grace and poise” despite this. It was no easy feat taking the national brand to an international space and upholding it as well as she did in the midst of a lot of noise, he added.

>

She represented the best of TT, which resulted in her capturing the Miss Congeniality title.

“The best of who we are as a Caribbean people, as a Trinidadian people, was represented in that, and for that we are very proud and grateful to her,” Jones said.

Many opportunities were on the horizon for Thongs, he said.

She was now taking a “well deserved” rest and would make a public statement after this, Jones said,

“When she returns we’d be happy to chat with the public again about what’s next for C&S, the academy and for her,” Jones added.

He had no definitive return date, but said it was expected to be within the next week or so.

When Jones spoke to Thongs on November 17 she was in good spirits.

“She has been on the go, nonstop, since she arrived. Now that the adrenaline has set in, it is now time for much-deserved rest. So she is probably sleeping in late and caring for her body,” he said.

>

Jones thanked all those who supported her.

He said Crowns and Sashes heard the perspectives of the country, took them seriously and intended to do its homework after the competition.

Jones said the franchise is bid for each year and is hopeful, once the organisation bids again, and is given the nod, it would take TT into the next 12 months.