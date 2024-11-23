New parking permits for disabled people

Sudhir Ramessar, who has spina bifida, shakes hands with Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan at the launch of Persons with Disabilities Parking Permit Regulations on November 22 at South Park Mall, San Fernando. Looking on are Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox and Anthony Rahael, CEO of South Park Mall. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

DISABLED people can now apply for permits that will ensure that they have easy access to designated parking facilities.

The launch of the the new Persons with Disability Parking Permit took place at South Park Mall, San Fernando on November 22.

In a Facebook post on November 22, the Ministry of Works and Transport said, "This initiative said standardises parking facilities and provides access to a permit, ensuring easier access to buildings and facilities for those who need it most."

The launch was attended by Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi, Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox, Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport Richie Sookhai, vice president of the Consortium of Disabilities Organisation Bhawani Persad and CEO of South Park Mall Anthony Rahael.

In her remarks, Cox highlighted the global and local importance of this initiative, stating that according to the UN, over one billion people worldwide live with some form of disability, with 80 per cent of them residing in developing countries like Trinidad and Tobago.

She added that as part of TT's commitment to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the new parking regulations are a key step towards fulfilling the international obligation of increasing accessibility to public spaces.

She said the launch is "more than just a regulatory update," as it represents the government’s moral duty to remove barriers that hinder the full inclusion of people with disabilities in society.

By addressing these challenges, she said, another crucial step has been taken towards achieving the first pillar of our Vision 2030 strategic plan – putting people first.

Cox said accessibility allows people with disabilities to live with dignity and independence.

“Access to public spaces, services, and workspaces is essential for persons with disabilities, and it has long been a significant barrier in urban areas.”

She added, “this initiative reflects our commitment to empowering persons with disabilities, ensuring they are not excluded from vital aspects of society simply because of physical limitations.”

A news release on November 22, said the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services provides significant financial support annually to people with disabilities, funding resources and relief to address their unique needs.

Cox said there have been incidents where people with disabilities often face exclusion from buildings due to a lack of accessible infrastructure, or encounter able-bodied individuals occupying designated parking spaces.

“Today, we are taking action to ensure that persons with disabilities who are drivers or passengers will have access to secure, accessible parking spaces,” she said, as “this is an essential step in removing obstacles to mobility and supporting the autonomy of all citizens.”

The new regulations, the release said, aim to ease the daily challenges faced by people with disabilities and underscore the government’s broader vision of building a more just, compassionate, and fair society.

The Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Persons with Disability Parking Permit) Regulations, 2024 and details on how to apply for a Disability Parking Permit are available at https://www.mowt.gov.tt/DisabilityParking