Time to save Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Rowley, the PNM government has failed to deliver meaningful progress to the people of TT.

Instead of building a stronger nation, this administration has overseen the destruction of critical sectors and institutions, leaving citizens to bear the brunt of its poor governance.

Crime is at an all-time high, poverty is widespread, and the economy remains in shambles due to consistent mismanagement.

Scandals involving public funds continue to erode trust in the government, while critical decisions, like the closure of Petrotrin, have devastated communities and families who relied on the energy sector for their livelihoods.

After nine years of PNM rule, TT stands weaker, more divided, and burdened by failed leadership. It is clear that the nation cannot endure more of the same. It is time for citizens to unite and reject this administration at the polls.

Not a single seat should be given to Dr Rowley and the PNM in the next general election. The future of our beloved TT depends on it. Let us take back our country and rebuild a brighter future for all.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima