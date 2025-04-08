Maracas Bay parking woes

Maracas Beach -

THE EDITOR: I comment Dr Fuad Khan for his recent letter on the parking problems at Maracas Bay. This problem is not new but is accepted by most complacent Trinis who are willing to accept anything as a standard.

If only we had another beach to go to besides those on the North Coast, apart from the tiny Macqueripe.

I remember there was one once a beach called Chagville in Chaguaramas, but that was “taken away” from citizens for a more lucrative purpose. Wonder who goes there?

W DOPSON

Woodbrook

