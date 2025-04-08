Is NATO on the way out?

THE EDITOR: The future of NATO appears increasingly uncertain as European countries bolster their military spending amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

The push for heightened defence budgets reflects a collective recognition of the need to enhance national security, particularly in light of ongoing conflicts and aggressive posturing from neighbouring states.

As NATO members face pressure from the US to increase their financial contributions to the alliance, there is growing discontent among several countries.

Many member states are questioning the fairness of existing burden-sharing agreements, as the US has historically shouldered a significant portion of NATO's budget.

This new demand for increased payments could lead to friction among allies, prompting some to reconsider the benefits of collective defence under the NATO umbrella.

Furthermore, as individual nations ramp up their arms production and foster independent military capabilities, the cohesion that has characterised NATO may begin to weaken.

Countries may prioritise national interests over collective security, potentially destabilising the alliance's core principles.

The trajectory of NATO will largely depend on how member states navigate these challenges.

If countries can find common ground on funding and forge a unified approach to defence, the alliance may continue to thrive.

However, if divisions deepen and nations prioritise independent military agendas, the future of NATO could become increasingly precarious, diminishing its role as a cornerstone of transatlantic security.

In this period of uncertainty, strong diplomatic engagement will be essential to reaffirm the alliance's commitment to collective defence and strategic collaboration.

Time will tell if America will no longer be the world’s police: we are moving to a different world order.

Or a new EU alliance will replace NATO if the US drops out – strength in numbers to counter Russia, China, and other bad actors.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

