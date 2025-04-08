Call for tangible support for special needs children in Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: On March 21, as I laid on the operating table undergoing a scalp excision and flap repair surgery to my head, I found myself reflecting deeply on the struggles of children with special needs and other disabilities.

It all began when I noticed the nurse beside me wearing mismatched socks as part of World Down Syndrome Day. A small but thoughtful gesture, it made me consider the daily challenges these children face. Throughout the procedure I couldn't shake thinking of these children, their families and the severe lack of support they often endure.

As I laid there, feeling privileged to receive medical care, my mind wandered to the many children with special needs who do not have access to the same resources. These children struggle daily for basic needs such as proper education, therapy, and rehabilitation.

Although my anaesthetic has worn off today, my real pain is thinking of those whose struggles go unnoticed and unsupported by the government.

One glaring example of this neglect is the fate of the National Enrichment Centre (NEC), established under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration. The NEC was designed to provide essential services for children with special needs, including therapy and vocational training, helping them lead fulfilling, integrated lives.

Unfortunately, under the current government, the NEC has fallen into disuse, despite the desperate need for such a facility. I question whether this decision was an oversight or a deliberate act of political spite, leaving these vulnerable children without the support they desperately need.

I reached out to Phillip Metevier, president of the Cerebral Palsy Society of TT, who shared his personal experience with the NEC. He had used the Enrichment Centre for therapy sessions for children with special needs, but claims he was unfortunately kicked out by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

Incredibly, he and the children with cerebral palsy were even accused of trespassing. This incident underscores the continued neglect of essential services for children with special needs and the troubling treatment of those trying to provide them.

Additionally, the Children’s Hospital, another facility built under the previous administration, continues to be underutilised. Despite being a state-of-the-art facility that could significantly benefit children with special needs, it remains largely unused. This is yet another example of how the government has prioritised politics over the well-being of the country’s most vulnerable population.

Later that day, I saw a photograph of Prime Minister Stuart Young wearing mismatched socks in a supposed show of solidarity for World Down Syndrome Day.

While many may have seen this as a simple gesture of awareness, I question the sincerity, especially considering the government's inaction on critical issues like the welfare of children with special needs.

This photo op only further highlighted the stark contrast between symbolic gestures and the real, urgent needs of the disability community.

It is one thing to wear mismatched socks for a photo op; it is another to make meaningful, lasting changes in the lives of those who need it most. Children with special needs deserve more than empty gestures, they deserve action.

It is high time the government shifts from photo ops to real, sustainable change for the disability community. These children and their families deserve more than symbolic gestures; they deserve a system that provides the support and care they need to thrive.

BHEEMAL RAMLOGAN

kinesiologist (sport management)

Tobago