Princes Town couple sues WASA over sinking $3m home

A Princes Town couple has filed a lawsuit against the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), alleging negligence after a leaking pipeline and related roadwork caused significant damage to their $3 million home.

Maniram and Rohanie Ramnarine claim the ongoing issues caused their house to sink, tilt backward and develop large cracks, forcing them to relocate to their son’s home in Gasparillo.

The couple contends that WASA failed to promptly address the leaking pipeline despite multiple reports.

“Both claimants have lost their family home, which took an entire lifetime to build. No amount of money can ever compensate them for that,” the lawsuit says.

A quantity surveyor estimated repair costs at $2.4 million as of January.

The case, assigned to Justice Ricky Rahim, was adjourned to September 2025.

During a hearing on November 20, the Ramnarines’ attorney, Richard Jaggasar, said he hoped WASA would “come to its senses” and settle the claim.

The authority’s legal representatives said they were willing to hold discussions, but denied liability for the damage.

Rahim criticised the authority’s stance and emphasised that the ethos of civil litigation rules encourages early settlements to conserve judicial resources.

“It is disingenuous for an attorney to say their clients are open to discussions but then suggest, ‘We don’t think we will get anywhere,’” Rahim said.