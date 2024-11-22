Inspiring journey of Athaliah

Athaliah Samuel - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: Athaliah Samuel stands as a shining testament to what is possible when talent meets determination and vision is paired with hard work. Her story is not merely a chronicle of success; it is a roadmap for overcoming adversity, seizing opportunities, and uplifting others along the way.

From her roots in John John, Laventille, Athaliah’s life has been a mosaic of extraordinary achievements across fashion, culture, entertainment, media, sports, and the arts.

As the last of four children raised by a single mother, her humble beginnings serve as a reminder that greatness is often born from the most modest circumstances.

Undeterred by her environment, Athaliah pursued her dreams with relentless energy, graduating with a degree in mass communications and excelling in a field that has made her a household name.

Her illustrious career in pageantry has etched her name in the annals of history. Representing TT on multiple international stages, she earned accolades at Miss World, Miss Intercontinental, Top Model of the World, and more. But her contributions go far beyond the crowns.

Athaliah redefined pageantry, not as a mere showcase of beauty, but as a platform for purpose, confidence, and advocacy. By serving as national director for multiple prestigious pageants, she created avenues for countless young women to discover their own potential and claim their place on the global stage.

In fashion, Athaliah’s influence is undeniable. As a model she has graced runways from New York to the Caribbean, epitomising grace, elegance, and strength. As a designer, her work with Afrodesaick showcases her commitment to celebrating heritage and innovation.

Her creative vision as CEO of Caribbean Africa Fashion Week has made her a cultural bridge, uniting the vibrant aesthetics of Africa and the Caribbean while championing diversity and inclusivity.

Athaliah’s impact extends beyond her professional achievements. Her philanthropy reflects a heart deeply rooted in service. The Athaliah and Friends Foundation has become a beacon of hope for her community, from organising book drives to mentoring youth in underserved areas.

Her work with orchestras and schools demonstrates her dedication to nurturing not only talent but also values and opportunities for personal growth. By investing in the future of her community, Athaliah is leaving an indelible mark on generations to come.

In media, Athaliah has proven her versatility, contributing as a columnist, television host, and cultural ambassador. Her roles on platforms like GISL and Tempo highlight her ability to inform, entertain, and inspire. Certified in radio broadcasting and graphic design, she uses her skills to amplify messages that matter, whether on air or through visual storytelling.

Athaliah’s leadership philosophy is encapsulated in her mantra, “All the way, or nowhere at all.” This approach defines her life, fuelling her uncompromising pursuit of excellence and her willingness to step aside for others if she cannot give her all.

This principle resonates in her work with the House of Tizrah, where she mentors young talents, instilling confidence, discipline, and the belief that they too can achieve greatness.

Her appointment as cultural ambassador for the Montreal Global Carnival Summit and her leadership in the AMPLIFY Programme – A Music Production Initiative and Life Skills Initiative for Youth Development – are further testaments to her unwavering commitment to her nation and its people.

These roles underscore her ability to bridge tradition and modernity, community and industry, and to inspire excellence in every sphere she touches.

Athaliah Samuel’s life is a symphony of accomplishments, but her true legacy lies in her impact on others. She has turned every stage, whether a runway, a boardroom, or her own community, into a platform for empowerment.

She teaches us that while titles and accolades are admirable, it is the lives we touch, the opportunities we create, and the barriers we break that define true success.

Athaliah is not just an inspiration; she is a revolution – a reminder that greatness is not just about rising, but about lifting others as you soar. Through her work, she continues to illuminate paths for the dreamers, the doers, and the changemakers of tomorrow.

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

via e-mail