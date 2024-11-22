A weekend of love

The Love Movement's Lights of Love children's choir will present a mini-musical and sing a medley of popular Disney favourites at the St Dominic's Pastoral Centre auditorium, St Finbar's, Diego Martin.

A Reason to Love produced by The Love Movement will take place at the St Dominic’s Pastoral Centre auditorium at St Finbar’s, Diego Martin, from November 22-24.

For 52 years, The Love Movement Family of Choirs has had many Reasons to Love, a media release said.

In 1972, Bernadette Scott felt inspired to use her God-given musical talents to raise funds for the underprivileged and spread the message of God’s unconditional love. From a group of 15 of her church choir members, The Love Movement has grown and blossomed into a trinity of choirs with over 150 members, the release said.

It’s mission is to heal hearts and change lives, one note at a time, and through the performing arts and spiritual guidance it offers social and holistic development to its members, the release said.

The Lights of Love children’s choir will present a mini-musical about the angels’ preparation for the birth of Jesus. The choir will also sing a medley of popular Disney favourites.

The Republic Bank Love Movement Youth Outreach Group will present Cool Yule – a medley of well-loved contemporary Christmas favourites with upbeat music and choreography.

The Senior Choir will bring a sense of nostalgia with traditional Christmas favourites.

The event is directed by Bernadette Scott with Dr Helmer Hilwig as drama director. Sound will be provided by Franklyn Agarrat, and lighting design and digital backdrop by Kevon La Fleur of Clinical Media Group. Choreography is by Stephanie Carrington, Jade Jones and Cyan Jones.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday evening shows cost $250. A special matinee children’s show on Sunday costs $150. Tickets are available at the St Dominic's Book Store, Gilla’s Gourmet, Living Waters Book Store and members of The Love Movement.

For more info: 467-8826.