Not on our watch: Bafasports not letting marathons die in Trinidad and Tobago

President of Bafasports Nigel Bellamy, right, has a chat with one of TT's top marathon runners Colin Perreira, left, and fitness enthusiast Nicole Murrell. - Jelani Beckles

IN an effort to honour the legacy of the TT International Marathon, Bafasports has announced their plan to host a marathon in 2025 less than two weeks after it was revealed that the TT International Marathon will not be held again.

On November 7, it was said that the TTIM will not continue after being on the local racing calender for more than four decades.

The marathon committee said it has now become challenging to host a successful event.

“The TT Marathon Committee (TTMC) came into reality when one of the race’s significant sponsors pulled out in 2009,” the media release said.

“The TTIM has been without a major sponsor for several years. It is no longer possible to bring an event of this magnitude to life year after year.”

Bafasports leaped into action after the disappointing news, and running enthusiasts can now anticipate a marathon scheduled for May 2025.

Speaking at a media conference at Bafasports head office at Borde Street, Port of Spain on November 20, Bafasports president Nigel Bellamy said, “There was no hesitation at all (in deciding to host a marathon)..there is no way we could let the marathon go. Just as (runner) Colin (Perreira) expressed, I have that same passion for it. That was not going to happen on my watch.”

Bellamy said he has learnt a lot from event organisers such as TT Olympic Committee president Diane Henderson and Francis Smith, both members of the TTIM committee, Raymond Chin Assang and the late Anthony Harford among others.

“WHO (World Health Organisation) states that up to five-million pre-mature deaths a year can be prevented if the global population was more active. That is something that is very near and dear to us at Bafasports. It is for this reason that the Bafasports Foundation has chosen to continue the legacy of the marathon in TT. We are working full speed ahead towards the staging of the marathon in 2025.”

Bellamy said the marathon next year is part of the Million Mile Challenge, where runners are invited to compete one million miles collectively. Other events are scheduled during the year, including a half marathon.

Perreira, one of the best long-distance runners in TT, thanked Bafasports for stepping up to the plate so his dream of winning the marathon will not die.

“When I first heard that our beloved marathon would be retired, I was deeply disappointed,” he said.

“Beyond the monetary reward of the US $3,000 cash prize, this race holds immense sentimental value for me.

“I thought I had lost my chance to etch my name in the history books alongside the greats like Curtis Cox, the last Trinbagonian to win the event; and Paul Voison, the last military member to win the event.

“Today, I am overjoyed to stand before you with my dream still alive.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to compete in the 2025 marathon right here at home on a certified marathon course. This means I can lace up my shows without the burden of travelling to another country.

Marathon and long-distance events are not only for competitive runners, but for those aiming to live a healthier life.

For Nicole Murrell, her experience in exercise which started in August 2023, has blossomed into an effort to push the limit.

“I started initially walking with my family on afternoons,” Murrell said.

As time went by she increased her efforts and started running.

“I’ve done 33 events consisting of numerous 5Ks, two 10KS, the 180-mile challenge (held by Bafasports) and several pop-up events.”

She said one event stands out. “One of my most memorable endurance and distance achievements during the challenge period was the pop-run to Mt St Catherine.”

Murrell said completing ten miles that day showed her “determination.” Murrell has now joined a club, setting higher goals.

