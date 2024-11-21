Fyzabad MP, chamber head say: Look to extortion link in businessman’s murder

Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe. -

ALLUDING to an extortion link in November 19 murder of businessman Muath Nassar, both Fyzabad’s MP, Lackram Bodoe, and the head of its Chamber of Commerce are calling on police to investigate whether there is a connection and act on it.

Nassar, 49, of Brentwood, Chaguanas, was shot dead around 1.30 am on November 19, while he and his son Sohaib were working at his gyro outlet, Syriana Middle East Foods, in Fyzabad.

They were approached by two armed men, one of whom shot at Nassar in the head. He died on the spot. His son was not harmed by the gunmen, who fled.

Chamber president Angie Villy Jairam told the Newsday on November 20, based on information she received from businesspeople and members of the public, “It seems that extortion is now an issue in our community.” She urged entrepreneurs to heed the advice of the police special agency created to deal with these cases.

“Citizens cannot continue to live with this uncertainty,” she said, adding that for the past two years she has been advocating for a strengthening of police and army joint patrols for Fyzabad and other hotspot areas. She said crime and murder is happening everywhere and Fyzabad is not exempt.

She recalled Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland promising during the budget debate, “that Fyzabad would be one of the communities that would get priority when it came to joint patrols.

“He said it three times. We are still waiting. When is this going to happen?”

In early November, Scotland rolled out an anti-crime strategy in the Chaguanas district with police and soldiers, after multiple reports from business owners that they were being extorted and criminals were demanding as much as $30,000 a month. One businessman was murdered and others kidnapped as a result.

At the time Scotland said the initiative would be rolled out in other areas, and the ministry was consolidating resources to ensure the strategy was effective.

Jairam pointed out, “The Christmas season is upon us and businesses are entitled to feel safe to conduct their trade.

“Citizens deserve the right to shop and move around feeling safe, and the government must provide some confidence in the system so people can move around with some freedom to work and shop, especially around this time and continuing into Carnival.”

She said the business community desperately wanted to attract tourists and earn “a bit of foreign exchange, no matter how small.”

In a statement, Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe also added his voice on the escalating crime in his constituency and urged the police to protect businesses from the criminal element.

Bodoe said Nassar’s murder had created fear and apprehension.

“Some residents are also claiming that business owners in the Fyzabad community have been targeted by certain criminal elements seeking to get money by extortion.”

He said the murder, which was captured on camera, “shows how emboldened and unafraid criminals in this country have become in the conduct of their illicit activities. They seem to be afraid of no one, including the police.

“Businesses in Fyzabad are currently facing difficult economic times, and this upsurge in criminal activity will only make it worse.

“Business owners and other citizens need to be assured that the police can protect them and their businesses.

“The provision of adequate resources including sufficient vehicles and manpower is critical in this battle against crime. The Ministers of National Security and the Commissioner of Police owe a duty of care to all citizens conducting legitimate business not only in the constituency of Fyzabad but throughout TT.

He called on the government to take “whatever steps are necessary to ensure that our communities become safe again. Only then will businesses remain profitable and economic prosperity return to our country.”

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) is continuing investigations.