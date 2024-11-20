Need to urgently end port action

The Port of Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: I am concerned about the ongoing industrial action at the Port of Port of Spain and its serious impact on businesses and the economy.

As a nation heavily dependent on imports to supply goods and services, the disruption at the port is further exacerbating the challenges we already face, including the ongoing foreign exchange crisis.

The timing is especially critical, with the holiday season approaching and higher volumes of goods arriving.

Delays in clearance are causing additional costs – such as demurrage and overtime fees – that businesses cannot easily absorb without passing them on to consumers, many of whom are already struggling.

This issue is more severe for businesses handling perishable goods, who face the risk of spoilage and financial loss. The situation also threatens industries that rely on the timely importation of raw materials for manufacturing, as delays are undermining our ability to fulfil export orders and maintain competitiveness in global markets.

Moreover, there is growing concern that shipping lines may avoid our port entirely, further intensifying the foreign exchange crisis and negatively impacting our economy.

Given the vital role our ports play in the functioning of the economy, I urge that this dispute be resolved urgently and that measures be put in place to prevent future disruptions. One solution could be to hire temporary staff until a resolution is reached.

GORDON DALGLIESH

Diego Martin