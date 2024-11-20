Jabloteh back in TTPFL, new season begins December 6

Several club officials display their new TT Premier Football League licences during the league's launch on November 19, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

SAN JUAN Jabloteh, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s most celebrated and recognisable sports clubs, is set for a grand return to football’s top tier when the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) kicks off in just over two weeks.

Jabloteh will meet Central FC on December 7, day two of the opening round, in the second game of a doubleheader at the Arima Velodrome.

AC Port of Spain, the reigning league champions, open their account a day later against Eagles FC at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The league will formally commence on December 6 with a classic match between Miscellaneous Police and last season’s knockout winners Defence Force, starting at 5 pm in La Horquetta.

League officials said the full list of fixtures will be shared later this week. The season is expected to run until May 2025.

Twelve teams will participate, including Caledonia AIA, Prison Service FC, Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic, Terminix La Horquetta FC, FC Phoenix, and Club Sando. W Connection will not participate, for the second season in a row.

It is the third instalment of the rebranded professional league (formerly TT Pro League) and the first under the leadership of TT Football Association president Kieron Edwards, elected in April.

“Today is the epitome of what the new executive is about,” TTFA third vice-president Jameson Rigues boasted, as he congratulated the clubs (excluding Jabloteh) on entering their third consecutive campaign.

“We want to ensure that we meet all your needs in terms of how we execute and we play football; and all this to tie into the national framework (to lend) support to the newly appointed (men’s team head coach) Dwight Yorke and his staff,” he said, concerning the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

“We also hope to see our footballing talent on display, especially throughout this season where we could make it difficult for (Yorke) to choose (the best) players coming from the TTPFL product. We know that all 12 teams are certainly capable of producing the talent that the national head coach will be looking forward (to).”

Rigues said the TTPFL would be “looking at” a promotion and relegation structure next season. He also promised fans and clubs better marketing of the TTPFL.

The league officials thanked the Ministry of Sport and the Sport Company of TT for their financial and technical support.

Jabloteh target top-three finish

San Juan Jabloteh, four-time TT Pro League (predecessor to the TTPFL) and 2003 CFU Club Championship winners, did not participate in the 2023/2024 TTPFL season owing to financial challenges.

However, Jabloteh are attracting sponsorship and have already proven the ability to finance the upcoming campaign as the league mandates.

“I know the chairman is working on something that will confirm (additional sponsorship), but we’re in a decent place. Jabloteh’s in a good place,” the club head coach Marvin Gordon told Newsday at NAPA, Port of Spain, on November 19.

Gordon said his team is dominated by young players, some of whom are set to make their league debut. However, the club has set ambitious goals of securing a top-three league finish and reaching at least one cup final – consistent with the club’s legacy of high standards.

“Fans can look forward to exciting football; high-tempo, attractive football,” he said. “I’m a ball-possession coach. I like to play attractive football and encourage players to express themselves in the final third.

“Also, high press. We’re not going to sit back against anybody. We’re going high tempo against everyone. We have youth on our side, with talent, good attitude and a great coaching- and backroom staff.”

Among the players to watch in his 26-player roster are Derrel “Zum Zum” Garcia, a standout for St Benedict’s College this season; Jabloteh and St Anthony’s College product Andell Fraser; Russel Francois, a former national Under-20 defender; and several others with experience in the youth and senior national team set-up.

Jadel-Josiah Carter is the designated captain. Gordon described him as “one of the better midfielders in Trinidad currently.”

He does not consider the team as “one of the league’s big dogs” but insists they are capable of impressing upon their eagerly anticipated return.

“As a coach, I want to compete in every situation. We definitely want to be in a top-three situation.

“I think once we work our socks off, we could get to the top three. So that’s my target.”

Round one fixtures

December 6

Miscellaneous Police FC vs Defence Force Elite, La Horquetta, 5 pm

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Caledonia AIA, La Horquetta, 7 pm

December 7

Prison Service FC vs Club Sando, Arima Velodrome, 5 pm

San Juan Jabloteh vs Central FC, Arima Velodrome, 7 pm

December 8

Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic vs FC Phoenix, Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, 5 pm

FC Eagles vs AC Port of Spain, Ato Boldon Stadium, 7 pm