CSO: Inflation at 0.2 per cent for October

Shopping cart filled with essential food items at a grocery store in Port of Spain. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Central Statistical Office (CSO) has revealed an inflation rate of 0.2 per cent in its Consumer Price Index data report for October 2024.

The rate marks a 0.2 per cent decline from the inflation rate of 0.4 per cent recorded in September and a 1.1 per cent decrease in the rate recorded for October 2023.

The Index for Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased from 150.2 in September to 150.8 in October, reflecting an increase of 0.4 per cent.

This increase was due to the general rise in the prices of fresh whole chicken, tomatoes, green sweet peppers, parboiled rice, table margarine, fresh fish, melon and chilled or frozen chicken.

However, the impact of these price increases was offset by decreases in the prices of Irish potatoes, cucumber, carrots, eddoes, ochroes, chive, plantains, garlic, onions and oranges.

A further review of the data for October 2024 compared with September 2024 reflected increases in the sub-indices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco of 0.5 per cent, clothing and footwear of 0.9 per cent, rent of 0.4 per cent, furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of 1.4 per cent, health of 0.1 per cent, communication of 0.3 per cent, recreation and culture of 1.3 per cent, hotels, cafes and restaurants of 0.1 per cent and miscellaneous goods and services of 0.5 per cent.

This period also showed a decrease in the sub-index for home ownership of 0.4 per cent. All other sections remained unchanged.