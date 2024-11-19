Padarath to condemn school bullying in Parliament

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath speaks to the media about water issues in the country. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

PRINCES Town MP Barry Padarath will move a private motion in the House of Representatives on November 22 to condemn rampant bullying in the nation's schools, according to the Parliament website.

His motion was previously listed on the House order paper for November 18.

In his motion, Padarath lamented that children continue to experience acts of bullying, "as a result of violence, gang infiltration and extortion at schools."

He said this has led to an ongoing crisis that has been left unattended by the authorities.

Padarath urged, "And whereas the Government has failed to properly implement plans and policies and engage qualified personnel to effectively address bullying in our nation’s schools,

"Be it resolved that the House call on the Government to provide adequate support and resources for the protection of our nation’s children against bullying in schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago."